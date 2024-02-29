Xbox Hopes New Tool Makes Fixing Your Wireless Controller's Thumbstick Issues A Breeze

Whether a Nintendo Switch Joy-Con drifts, or a PlayStation 5 DualSense trigger becomes loose, you don't want your video game experience to be marred by wonky controller issues. Luckily for Xbox players, Microsoft's February update for Xbox Series X|S includes a new tool that should help address and fix any wireless controller issues from the comfort of your own thumbs.

Other areas addressed in this console update include the enabling of custom touch control layouts in Xbox remote play, new filtering and sorting categories in your game library, and access restriction additions for security purposes on shared consoles.

But what good are all of these options if the actual dang Xbox controller won't work — and you're not playing remotely, so can't use your phone? Well, let's get into exactly how this new Xbox wireless controller recalibration tool works, and let's hope it will save you some frustrated calls to customer service or Reddit searches.