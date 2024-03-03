Exploring Zoozve: A Closer Look At Venus's Quasi-Moon

You might have heard recently about a fun newly named object in the solar system: a quasi-moon of Venus called Zoozve. Venus doesn't have any moons, but it does have this one body, which looks like a moon but isn't. If you've never heard of a quasi-moon, then that's because they are very rare. This kind of object had been predicted to exist, but according to The Planetary Society, only a few of them have been found in our solar system.

A moon is an object which orbits a planet and is bound to that planet by gravity, like Earth's moon or the many objects orbiting Jupiter or Saturn. However, occasionally an object can end up appearing to orbit a planet but not actually be gravitationally bound to it. That makes it a quasi-moon.

In the case of Zoozve, it is an asteroid of small size (around 230 meters across) which has a complicated orbital path looping around both Venus and the Sun. Technically the object is orbiting the Sun, making it a type of object called a near-Earth asteroid because it crosses Earth's orbit. But it appears to be orbiting Venus in a wing-shaped orbit, which is why it is designated as a quasi-moon of Venus.

Zoozve is neat for its novelty, but it's famous for another reason — and that's because of its unusual name, which it got through a complicated process that began with a mistake by an illustrator of child's posters.