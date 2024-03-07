5 Cheap Milwaukee Tools Under $50 That Still Have Great Reviews

Milwaukee Tools is celebrating its centennial this year, marking 100 years producing high-quality tools for woodworking, DIY home renovation, and auto repair and maintenance. Many of the brand's products require a substantial investment, particularly those in the M18 and M18 Fuel lines, and there are even tools that cost more than some used cars, like its nearly $10,000 M18 modular pipeline inspection system and the $14,000-plus press jaw and ring kit.

Not every item in Milwaukee's catalog is expensive, though. Many tools can be found for under $50, making them excellent Valentine's, birthday, or anniversary gifts. These range from simple hand tools like screwdrivers and pliers to the M12 and M18 series batteries and chargers needed to keep your Milwaukee power tools running long and strong. Here are five of the most favorably reviewed Milwaukee tools that you can buy for less than $50.