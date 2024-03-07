5 Cheap Milwaukee Tools Under $50 That Still Have Great Reviews
Milwaukee Tools is celebrating its centennial this year, marking 100 years producing high-quality tools for woodworking, DIY home renovation, and auto repair and maintenance. Many of the brand's products require a substantial investment, particularly those in the M18 and M18 Fuel lines, and there are even tools that cost more than some used cars, like its nearly $10,000 M18 modular pipeline inspection system and the $14,000-plus press jaw and ring kit.
Not every item in Milwaukee's catalog is expensive, though. Many tools can be found for under $50, making them excellent Valentine's, birthday, or anniversary gifts. These range from simple hand tools like screwdrivers and pliers to the M12 and M18 series batteries and chargers needed to keep your Milwaukee power tools running long and strong. Here are five of the most favorably reviewed Milwaukee tools that you can buy for less than $50.
M18 LED Work Light
No matter what job you're tackling, it will be impossible if you can't see what you're doing. Priced at just $36.98 on Amazon, Milwaukee's M18 LED Work Light can help illuminate crawl spaces, engine bays, and any other poorly lit workspaces. It also comes in handy as an emergency roadside light for changing flat tires or as a tent light when you're camping.
Users will enjoy an output of 100 lumens and a maximum run time of 29 hours on a fully charged M18 XC 5.0 battery. The head pivots 90-degrees and there's an integrated plastic hook to hang the light from your car's hood, the roof of a tent, or a ladder. The light is IP54 rated for resistance to moisture, dirt, and dust, and it has an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars from more than 550 Amazon buyers, with 75% of reviewers giving it a perfect 5 stars.
M12 1/4-inch Hex Screwdriver
Milwaukee's cordless screwdrivers, drills, and impact wrenches are known for their power and durability, and the M12 ¼-inch Hex Screwdriver has a maximum speed of 500 rpm and provides up to 175 in-lbs of torque. It has a variable speed trigger and a 15+1-level adjustable clutch for precision tightening of fasteners. The screwdriver is available as a bare tool for $43.95 from Amazon, but M12 batteries and chargers can be purchased at below the $50 price point as well (see below).
I have owned this driver for nearly a decade, and it has worked flawlessly since day one. The variable speed trigger and adjustable clutch make working with fasteners of all head types and materials easy, and it's easy to swap bits with one hand with the quick-change collar. The driver weighs just 2 pounds and has a sturdy clip for attaching it to your belt or waistband. It has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars from more than 2,000 Amazon reviewers, many of whom mention its strong motor, long battery life, and light weight.
M12 Redlithium High Output CP2.5 Battery Pack
To power that screwdriver and all of your other M12 tools, a great buy is the 2.5 amp hour M12 battery, which sells for $35.30 at Amazon and has Milwaukee's state-of-the-art Redlink Plus technology for protection from overcharging and overheating. It features a specially designed housing that can resist the damaging effects of most oils and solvents, and the black molded end cap helps protect it from drops and impacts as well. It is made to run 25% cooler and longer than Milwaukee's M12 2.0 amp hour battery, and can be used in temperatures below 0ºF (-18ºC).
More than 700 Amazon buyers have left reviews for this battery, and more than 90% of them gave it 5 stars (the average rating is 4.8). Most buyers were Milwaukee loyalists and purchased this battery as an upgrade over one that came with a tool purchase, but nearly every buyer was pleased with its life and performance.
M12 Lithium Ion 12V Battery Charger
Whether you've purchased the above high-capacity M12 battery or just have a collection of them that came with tool purchases, you're going to need a charger to keep them useful. Off-brand chargers can damage your batteries and void their warranties, and with a genuine M12 Lithium Ion 12V Battery Charger available for just $19 from Amazon, there's no excuse for using a cheap knockoff. This charger can fully charge some M12 batteries in as little as a half hour, although some high capacity batteries may take up to twice as long.
It has an LED to indicate if the inserted battery is charging, fully charged, or damaged and in need of replacement. It has an attached 2-prong 120V AC cord with a molded plastic plug and a vented plastic housing. This charger boasts an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars from more than 9,000 Amazon buyers, with 85% of them rating it 5 stars.
Sawzall Reciprocating Saw Blade Set
Milwaukee's Sawzall reciprocating saw comes in corded and cordless versions and can be found on construction sites and in auto repair shops everywhere. A Sawzall is useless without the right blade, and the Milwaukee Electric Tool Sawzall Reciprocating Saw Blade Set that sells for $23.34 on Amazon (less than $2 per blade) has something for every task, from trimming tree limbs to slicing through car frames. It even comes with a plastic carrying case with a clear lid and locking latch to keep your blades organized.
The kit includes two 6-inch 7/11 TPI all-material demolition "Wrecker" blades, two 6-inch and two 9-inch 5TPI "Ax" blades for cutting wood (even with embedded nails and screws), two 9-inch 14 TPI "Torch" blades for rough cuts in thick metals, and four 6-inch 18TPI "Torch" blades for finer cuts in thick or hard metals. This assortment has an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars from almost 6,000 Amazon buyers, with most mentioning the durability of the blades, the versatility of the assortment, or both.