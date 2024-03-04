3 Makita Tools You'll Want For Cleaning And Detailing Your Vehicle

A quality blower tool comes in handy when cleaning a car for a couple of reasons. After you wash your vehicle, you have to be extremely careful with what you use to dry it. If you use the wrong type of fabric, you could leave streaks or even scratches on your car's paint. Using a blower is a great way to avoid leaving any blemishes on your vehicle. The second reason why you might want a blower is to help clean hard-to-reach spots. A blower is a powerful tool that can use air to clean out tight spots, like air vents and the areas between seats. Once you dislodge the debris with your blower, you can use your vacuum to clean up the mess.

Makita's 18V LXT® Cordless Blower Kit can bring your car washing game to the next level. The blower's brushless motor is capable of 459 CFM and 116 MPH, meaning you can dry your vehicle or dislodge dirt and debris with precision and ease. It's completely battery-powered, resulting in zero emissions and easy portability, and it uses the same 18V LXT batteries as the other tools in this list. The blower is lightweight, compact, and has an ergonomic handle, making it easy to use in and around your car. The kit includes everything you need to get started, including one 18V battery, a charger, and the blower.