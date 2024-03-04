3 Makita Tools You'll Want For Cleaning And Detailing Your Vehicle
There's nothing like a freshly washed car. From the crisp, fresh smell to the alluring shine and the comfort of driving without a dozen crusty old french fries under your feet, a clean and detailed vehicle is a true pleasure. However, achieving that next-level clean feeling can be challenging. Most people dislike cleaning — it's just a fact of life. Even fewer people like cleaning without the proper tools. Detailing and washing a car is no different, and it's a task that can be tiresome without the right equipment. Fortunately, Makita produces a few tools that make cleaning your car a breeze, if not downright enjoyable.
When it comes to cleaning and detailing a car, a few tools stand out in terms of usefulness and effectiveness. Polishers, vacuums, and blowers can make the difference between a moderately clean ride and one that shines like a diamond. These three Makita tools will not only leave your vehicle glimmering like it just rolled off the lot, but they'll also save you time, hassle, and sore arms.
Cordless polisher
Anyone who's ever washed and detailed their own vehicle knows just how tiring and time-consuming it can be to buff and polish a car. Using old rags and elbow grease can get the job done, but it'll cost you at least an hour or two of your time and leave your arms feeling like noodles. If you want to maximize your car's shine while saving time and your arms, you'll need to use a polishing tool.
Makita's 18V LXT® Cordless Polisher kit contains everything you need to buff your car to a blinding shine. The kit includes a high-quality polisher with two modes: polishing mode, with speeds from 0-2,800 RPM, and sanding mode, with speeds from 0-9,500 RPM. The polisher features a brushless motor, which runs cooler and more efficiently than competitors, and a rubberized gear housing to protect sensitive surfaces. It's completely battery-powered and relies on Makita's LXT system of lithium-ion slide-style batteries, which feature quick charging times and are compatible with Makita's other LXT tools. The kit includes everything you need to start polishing your car, including the polisher, one 18V battery, a battery charger, a side handle for added security, several polishing and sanding pads, and a professional contractor's bag to store it all.
Wet/dry vacuum
A quality and powerful vacuum is a must-have item for anyone who plans to clean and detail their own vehicle. Many of us have probably experienced the frustration of trying to suction up a pile of dirt under our car's seats. Most traditional vacuums share the same limitations when it comes to automotive cleaning: a lack of suction power and attachments that don't fit into the tight spaces inside our cars.
Fortunately, there's the Makita 18V LXT® Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuum Kit. Featuring the same battery technology as the Makita polisher, this wet/dry vacuum kit can handle even the nastiest car interior. The vacuum's brushless motor is capable of 57 cubic feet of suction per minute (CFM), making it powerful enough to remove food crumbs, lost change, and dust. Its 10-pound weight makes it extremely portable, and its HEPA filter will provide you with peace of mind as it captures 99.7% of particulate of 0.3 microns or larger. The vacuum is capable of wet and dry suction, allowing you to vacuum dirt off the floor and then shampoo the carpets for a spotless interior. The kit includes one 18V battery, a charger, a pre-filter set, a crevice attachment for cleaning in tight spots, an upholstery nozzle for cleaning seats, and an anti-static hose.
Cordless blower
A quality blower tool comes in handy when cleaning a car for a couple of reasons. After you wash your vehicle, you have to be extremely careful with what you use to dry it. If you use the wrong type of fabric, you could leave streaks or even scratches on your car's paint. Using a blower is a great way to avoid leaving any blemishes on your vehicle. The second reason why you might want a blower is to help clean hard-to-reach spots. A blower is a powerful tool that can use air to clean out tight spots, like air vents and the areas between seats. Once you dislodge the debris with your blower, you can use your vacuum to clean up the mess.
Makita's 18V LXT® Cordless Blower Kit can bring your car washing game to the next level. The blower's brushless motor is capable of 459 CFM and 116 MPH, meaning you can dry your vehicle or dislodge dirt and debris with precision and ease. It's completely battery-powered, resulting in zero emissions and easy portability, and it uses the same 18V LXT batteries as the other tools in this list. The blower is lightweight, compact, and has an ergonomic handle, making it easy to use in and around your car. The kit includes everything you need to get started, including one 18V battery, a charger, and the blower.