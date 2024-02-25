Lenovo's Newest ThinkPad Lineup Has Something For Everyone (Even If You Don't Need A Laptop)
On Sunday, February 25, Lenovo revealed its latest laptops and computer accessories for professionals, consumers, and everyone else in between at MWC 2024. According to Lenovo, these new devices demonstrate its "focus on AI-driven innovation and commitment to a more sustainable future."
Lenovo has long been a computing powerhouse in the laptop space, with great products like the ThinkPad P16 Gen 1 for businesses and the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i for consumers. It also launched new products at CES last month to take advantage of the burgeoning AI technology that Intel and Microsoft are developing.
But innovation does not stop, and the company is releasing three new updates to the ThinkPad and ThinkBook professional and business laptop lineups. It also announced several new accessories that will level up your portable workstation, helping you get the job done whether you're working in the office, at home, or out in the wild.
ThinkPad T Series: Lenovo laptops designed for the professional
The T Series is Lenovo's workhorse laptop lineup, created to cover the needs of professionals who need performance and durability with the latest technology. The T Series is getting three new models: the 14-inch ThinkPad T14 and T14s and the 16-inch T16.
These are the specs that Lenovo announced for these models:
- Processor: Latest Intel Core Ultra or AMD Ryzen 8040 Series processors (ThinkPad T14), Latest Intel Core Ultra processors (ThinkPad T14s & ThinkPad T16)
- Operating System: Windows 11 Pro
- Memory: Up to 64GB DDR5 dual SODIMM (ThinkPad T14 & T16), Up to 64GB LPDDR5x dual channel (ThinkPad T14s)
- Storage: Up to 2TB PCIe Gen4x4 SSD
- Graphics: Integrated Intel Arc (Intel processors) or Integrated AMD Radeon graphics (AMD processors)
- Display: Up to 14-inch 2.8K OLED HDR (T14 & T14s), Up to 16-inch 4K OLED HDR (T16)
- Audio: two speakers and two microphones (Dolby Audio & Dolby Voice)
- Security: Fingerprint reader, Windows Hello (optional), webcam privacy shutter, Nano Kensington lock slot
- Ports: 2x USB-C with Thunderbolt 4 on Intel models, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x audio combo port, 1x Nano SIM, 1x RJ-45 ethernet (ThinkPad T14 & T16 only)
- Connectivity: Up to Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Up to 5G sub-6, 4G LTE
- Battery: 58Whr (T14s), 39.3 or 52.5Whr (T14), 52.5 or 86Whr (T16)
- Weight: Starts at 1.24kg (T14s), 1.3kg (T14), and1.63kg (T16)
The T14 and T16 have been designed with feedback from iFixit, making these laptops repair-friendly. Lenovo is committed to repairability by ensuring that the battery, memory, storage, and Wi-Fi modules are fully customer-replaceable. iFixit CEO Kyle Weins says, "This is a major step forward for Lenovo and the technology industry [...] Lenovo is demonstrating that repairability and innovation go hand-in-hand."
ThinkPad X12 Detachable: A hybrid laptop-tablet perfect for field use
The T Series is a robust design, but it does not serve the needs of professionals in the field. That's why the ThinkPad X12 Detachable is set to deliver a tablet and laptop experience for those who are always on the go. According to Lenovo, the X12 Detachable is designed for "highly mobile professionals, such as insurance, healthcare, or law enforcement workers."
This is the specs for the Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2:
- Processor: Intel Core Ultra U series
- Operating System: Windows 11 Pro
- Memory: Up to 32GB LPDDR5x
- Storage: Up to 1TB PCIe Gen4x4 SSD
- Graphics: Intel integrated graphics
- Display: 12.3-inch Low-power IPS
- Audio: two speakers and two microphones (Dolby Audio & Dolby Voice)
- Camera: 8MP rear camera, 5MP + IR webcam
- Security: Fingerprint reader on the keyboard, Windows Hello (optional), webcam privacy shutter, Nano Kensington lock slot
- Ports: 1x USB-C Thunderbolt 4 with PD 3.0 and DP 2.1, 1x USB-C 10Gbps with PD 3.0 and DP 2.1, 1x audio combo port, 1x Nano SIM
- Connectivity: Up to Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Up to 5G sub-6, 4G LTE
- Battery: 42Whr
The X12 includes a detachable, backlit keyboard with a three-button TrackPad, so you can easily use it for traditional computing tasks in laptop mode. It also has an optional magnetic pen, allowing you to make the most of the X12 in tablet mode.
ThinkBook 14 2-in-1: A convertible design that gives you the best of both worlds
If you need a tablet-laptop hybrid and the large screen of a traditional laptop, the ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4 delivers the best of both worlds. This convertible PC has a thin profile at just 16.85mm thick and weighs just 1.64kg, but it has a large 14-inch 16:10 display. It also has a glass-like Mylar touchpad and a Magnetic Slim Pen for more precise inputs on the touchscreen display.
This is what you'll get if you buy the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4:
- Processor: Latest Intel Core Ultra processors
- Operating System: Up to Windows 11 Pro
- Memory: Up to 64GB DDR5
- Storage: Up to 2TB PCIe SSD
- Graphics: Intel Integrated Graphics
- Display: 14-inch 16:10 IPS 100% sRGB
- Audio: 2x 2-watt Harman speakers with Dolby Atmos, dual-array digital microphone
- Camera: FHD or FHD IR Hybrid
- Security: Fingerprint reader, Windows Hello (optional), webcam privacy shutter, Nano Kensington lock slot
- Ports: 1x USB-C Thunderbolt 4 with PD 3.0 and DP 2.1, 1x USB-C 10Gbps with PD 3.0 and DP 2.1, 2x USB-A 2.0 5Gbps, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x microSD card slot, 1x audio combo port
- Connectivity: Up to Wi-Fi 6E
The ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 is designed for small and medium businesses, with its flexible display setup and multiple ports. It's also suitable for creatives, as the Magnetic Slim Pen included with the laptop will make it easier to draw designs and add handwritten notes.
Lenovo accessories that will power up your mobile office
Aside from these brand-new laptops, Lenovo also has three new accessories perfect for those who work at multiple locations. It shows off the ThinkVision M14T Gen 2, a touch-enabled mobile screen with a dual USB-C input for power and display. You can connect your laptop or smartphone to the M14T and even charge it via its power passthrough feature.
Lenovo also revealed the USB-C Slim Travel Dock, which offers three USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, a 4K HDMI port, a microSD slot, and an SD card slot. This travel dock connects to your laptop via a built-in USB-C cable and can deliver up to 65 watts via Power Delivery.
It also announced the Lenovo ThinkPad Executive 16-inch Backpack, which has a refined style and high-quality finish, allowing you to carry your laptop and all its accessories anywhere. It has multiple pockets and sections, making it easy to organize your gear, two hidden but easy-to-access pockets for protecting your wallet and IDs, and an RFI-blocking pocket to keep your cards safe.
Lenovo's latest offerings are focused on all kinds of professionals. Whether you work in an office setting, in the field, or have a hybrid setup, there's a Lenovo laptop and accessory for you.