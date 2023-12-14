Lenovo's New ThinkPad X1 And IdeaPad Pair Windows Copilot With Intel's Latest CPUs

On Thursday, notebook computer powerhouse Lenovo announced its latest product lineup, providing a taste of what the company will showcase at January 2024's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Featuring Intel's latest Core Ultra processors, Lenovo is hyping the new SKUs as featuring "dedicated AI acceleration support" that should help with, among other things, Windows Copilot. According to Lenovo's announcement, the new Intel chips know when to shift computational tasks away from the CPU to the GPU or NPU (neural processing unit) when they would handle the tasks more efficiently, potentially increasing battery life.

"With Copilot in Windows, the things users do every day are made easier, faster, and more effortless," reads the Lenovo press release. "New features will help summarize web pages, compose an email, change settings, and enable new experiences in apps including Paint, Snipping Tool, and more."

Lenovo also announced, among other things, new cloud computing solutions and new accessibility features on its laptops. With the latter, Lenovo has added tactile markings to several keys that are important to visually impaired users and often next to similarly sized keys, hoping to reduce user error. Specifically, the new markings will be on the volume up/down, Insert, Function/Fn, and Enter keys.

With all of this in mind, as well as some new accessories that were unveiled, let's take a look at each new product that Lenovo has announced and what makes each of them tick.