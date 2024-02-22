FDA Warns Against Wearables Claiming To Offer Rumored Apple Watch Tech

Wearables like the Apple Watch have long been positioned as devices that can tell us a lot about our bodies and help us live healthier lives. To date, this has largely involved basic fitness-tracking features that can easily be monitored non-invasively like your heart rate, but long-term, the goal has always been to find ways to scrutinize other health markers. One target has long been blood glucose levels for those with diabetes and/or hypoglycemia, but the science isn't there yet. In fact, it's so not there that on Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning to consumers to avoid using "smartwatches or smart rings that claim to measure blood glucose levels."

These claims aren't being made by the major smartwatch manufacturers like Apple or Samsung. Instead, devices from random unknown brands claiming to offer these features are "sold through online marketplaces or directly from the seller," per the FDA. "Be aware that the safety and effectiveness of these devices have not been reviewed by the FDA, and the use of these devices could result in inaccurate measurements of blood glucose levels."

The FDA's advisory stresses that any device that claims to test blood glucose levels without piercing the skin is not making those readings directly. Incorrect readings could, according to the agency, result in "errors in diabetes management." That, in turn, may result in taking the wrong dose of insulin or other medications, potentially leading to grave consequences like "dangerously low glucose, leading to mental confusion, coma, or death within hours of the error."