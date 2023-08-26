World's Cheapest Smartwatch Vs. The Most Expensive: Cost Vs. Craftsmanship

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

After Apple helped popularize the smartwatch around seven years ago with its second iteration, smartwatches are now available everywhere, and in all shapes and sizes. Luxury watchmakers have their own versions, while other phone brands have their mainstream models, and there are even off-brand options for anyone who wants to save a bit of cash. With so many options out there, an obvious question arises — what is the cheapest smartwatch available on the lower end, and what is the most expensive on the higher end?

Two smartwatches represent the full range of the technology: the H76 Smart Bracelet and the Tag Heuer Connected Modular Full Diamond. With tech so cheap and widely available now, companies can offer products that would have been amazing 10 years ago for mere pocket change. However, just how big is the gap in features, style, and capability between the cheapest smartwatch on Amazon, and the most expensive smartwatch in the world?