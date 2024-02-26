3 Makita Tools That Will Come In Handy For Tire Changes And Rotations
Changing a tire at home can be a nice way to save money, especially if you punctured the tire at home and don't have any means of driving it to a repair shop. Instead of calling for a tow, you can use some household tools and pop on a spare tire yourself. You can also rotate your tires without taking your car into the shop, another thing that can save you quite a bit of money in the long run as it's something you should be doing relatively often.
While Makita doesn't have the biggest selection of automotive tools a brand like Snap-On or Milwaukee has, there are still some worth taking a look at. There's certainly enough to change out a tire, and you might even have some of the tools on hand already. Everything on this list is available at Home Depot, and it's all backed up by strong user scores. A more in-depth explanation of why these three tools were picked can be found at the end of the list.
Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless Electric Portable Inflator
If you're changing a tire, you might as well make sure it's inflated to the correct PSI before you take your car on the road. You can do this with Makita's 18V electric inflator. For $139.99 at Home Depot you can pick up this tool, but you'll need to spend a little extra to pick up a battery and charger with it as those aren't included. Once that's taken care of, this inflator works exactly as you'd expect as all you need to do is hook up the hose to a tire and start pumping the air. With this being an electric option, you're able to take it on the go, so keeping it in your car in case of an emergency isn't a bad idea.
With over 400 reviews from buyers, Makita's inflator holds a 4.7/5 rating. There's not a lot to write home about as it does its job, but some reviewers are disappointed with the inflating speed as they expected it to go faster to justify a higher price tag. The portability might be the biggest factor here, and if you don't need to take an inflator on the road with you, then it might be more worthwhile to get a stationary option.
Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless High Torque 1/2 in. 3-Speed Drive Impact Wrench
Popping off a tire for a change or rotation is tough if you don't have the right tools for the job. A lug wrench is something a lot of people use, but you can opt for an impact wrench that makes the whole process quick and painless. Makita's 18V cordless impact wrench is a perfect option that many reviewers note on Home Depot's website works great for switching tires. You'll want to check with a torque wrench when you put them back on to make sure you're at the correct torque before driving, however.
The downside to the impact wrench is that it costs $359, and that can be a big pill to swallow. If you find yourself using it for more than just car tires, then it's a much easier purchase to make. The Home Depot website has over 250 reviews for this particular impact wrench, and it has a 4.7/5 rating. While it's a great score, some buyers do note it's bulky and heavy, so it might not be the easiest tool to use for several hours a day.
Makita Quiet Series 2 Gal. 135 PSI 1 HP Oil-Free Portable Corded Electric 60 dBA Air Compressor
If you're looking for a big and powerful air compressor, Makita has you covered with the two-gallon 135 PSI portable air compressor. This is more than enough to keep your car tires filled up, and it can be used for a wide variety of other things, including as an air nailer for DIY jobs. Despite the large size, this is a mobile air compressor that can be used outside of your garage. It's harder to lug around than a cordless electric air compressor, but this punches quite a bit higher in terms of usefulness.
The big appeal of this air compressor is the fact that it's quiet. It will still make noise, of course, but it's not going to be anything that wakes the neighbors up. You can pick up Makita's air compressor from Home Depot for $314 where it has a user score of 4.8 based on over 200 reviews. If you're picking this up to put air into your tires, it's a bit pricey, so you would likely be better off saving cash and going cheaper if that's all it's for.
Why were these three items picked?
Makita doesn't have the biggest selection of tools available for changing tires, but there's enough out there for you to get the job done. The impact wrench is something many reviewers note works well for popping off tires and getting them rotated and changed, so it'll work perfectly for that. For safety, however, you'll want a way to measure the torque of the tires to make sure they are on as tight as they can be.
As for the air compressor and inflator, both of them will be fine choices as they both have high user scores and can be used for a variety of other things outside of changing tires. All three items are readily available at Home Depot where you can purchase them in-store or online. There's no need to go hunting them down as they should be very easy to find no matter your method of shopping.