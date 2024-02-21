Space Access Revolution: How Space Perspective Plans To Take The Throne From Blue Origin

Commercial space travel is a fairly small industry. Despite Elon Musk's plans for Mars colonization, your only two realistic choices when it comes to space tourism are Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic. But a third company has now entered the fray, with a unique focus on accessibility and sustainability. Space Perspective has completed and unveiled the third commercial sub-orbital spacecraft ever built, and it also boasts the honor of being the seventh human-carrying spacecraft built in the last five decades. It's all designed and built in-house, with every major element patented. The capsule, which has been named "Excelsior," forms part of the company's Spaceship Neptune craft.

The spherical craft offers around 2,000 cubic feet of space, which is twice as much as people experience on Blue Origin or Virgin Atlantic's craft, according to the company. The final product will also have its share of luxury touches, with Space Perspective promising cocktails and high-speed Wi-Fi amongst other things. The "Space Lounge" can accommodate up to eight passengers, or Explorers as Space Perspective refers to them, and three crew members. Not counting space stations, it will be the largest human-carrying spacecraft in operation when it eventually takes to the sky.

With its 700-foot-long balloon and capsule finished, and its launch vessel close to complete, the space tourism company is eyeing up test flights before its first trips take place in 2025. Over 1,750 people have reserved tickets, and that number is expected to hit 400,000 by the end of 2024. Even with the number of reservations it already has, Space Perspective is already set to become the most successful commercial space travel company currently operating. But how is it going to get to space, and what sets it apart from the competition?