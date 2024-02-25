3 Ways To Stream Anime On Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch may not be the most objectively powerful modern home console in terms of hardware, but it does have the benefit of first-party Nintendo support and the whole portability thing. Video games aren't the only thing it does, though — the Switch can also be used to watch videos, and that, of course, includes anime.

The thing is, the Switch doesn't have many streaming options in general. The console's initial streaming app library was fairly limited and still doesn't include some major services in the modern streaming market. Loading movies onto your Switch's microSD card to watch later isn't a thing, either. Not without voiding the warranty and performing potentially risky hardware modification, anyway.

Fortunately, there are still a handful of streaming options on the Switch that should be able to satisfy your need for anime. As well as a possible workaround that doesn't require any fancy hardware alterations.