How To Unsync Your iPhone From An iPad

The seamless transitions between Apple products — be it iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple TVs, and more — have made it so easy to keep every piece of information over the years, whether this was through connecting two devices together through a wire or over iCloud. You accumulate a digital life on these Apple devices, and there are very few reasons why you would want to break that chain. However, there are times when that chain needs to get broken.

Maybe you aren't a fan of text message notifications on your iPad and want those to be exclusively for your iPhone. Maybe you want each device to have its own separate photo library. Maybe you are going to get a new iPhone or iPad and want to give your old device to a friend who needs it. Whatever the reason, there are several different ways you can split up your iPhone and iPad, be it entirely or just certain features. We are going to run through those in case you ever need to unpair your Apple devices.