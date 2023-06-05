How To Sync Your iPhone And iPad In A Few Simple Steps

Anyone who uses multiple devices for work or personal projects knows how much easier everything gets when you can quickly and easily share files between them. iCloud syncing is one of the simplest ways to do so with Apple products — from Macs and MacBooks to iPhones and iPads. It's also the only official way to sync files between iOS devices, since Apple doesn't do direct syncing through USB or Lightning cables.

By default, iCloud will automatically sync app info like contacts, calendar events, and memos, as well as photos and videos, messages, ringtones, App Store purchase history, and more. But if you'd rather only sync certain types of data, you can do that by opening your device's iCloud menu and turning off specific apps and info categories you want to have iCloud ignore.

When it's turned on and both devices are set up, your files will sync every evening while both of them are locked. So long as they're connected to the same Wi-Fi network — you'll also need to make sure of that if you plan to start using iCloud syncing.