This Little Gadget Can Offer A Health Check-Up On-The-Go
According to health tech company, Withings, the BeamO is the world's number one four-in-one vital monitor. The BeamO appears to be smaller than a smartphone in some dimensions, has a narrow design and with four sensors to measure your body's health. It has a digital stethoscope — allowing you to listen to your lungs and heart. The BeamO also has a contactless thermometer to gauge your body temperature via temporal artery detection. Additionally, it features an oximeter that provides blood oxygen levels, and an electrocardiogram (ECG.) The company claims that the ECG can help detect possible cardiovascular issues.
When a measurement is taken, the records are sent to the BeamO smartphone app via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth to be viewed by yourself or shared with a doctor. But if it is like the other devices Withings offers, after the initial setup the BeamO can be used without the app being opened.
The BeamO is said to have a battery life of eight months and can be charged via USB-C cable. It is expected to cost $249.95 and launch in the summer of 2024. But its release date is subject to change based on when it gets cleared by the FDA.
It's not exactly revolutionary
Although having multiple sensors on one device is convenient, the technology isn't new. For example, you've always had the option to go out and buy a digital stethoscope or an ECG for at-home use. You also likely don't need those standalone devices, as you may already have a wearable device that checks up on your health. If you have a smartwatch, like an Apple Watch sold before January 18 of this year, you can monitor your temperature and blood oxygen levels – although if you purchased one after this date, you'll have to wait until patent issues are resolved before you can use this functionality. That said, having everything in one place will appeal to some, especially if they don't already have standalone devices for taking health measurements like Withings' own smart thermometer.
The FDA has not yet approved the BeamO. This means the effectiveness and safety of the device is not verified. According to the company, if the device does not get approved soon, its release date may have to be pushed back from its summer target. Withings also noted that the device does not diagnose users. The company stated that only a doctor can interpret the heart and lung sounds, for example.
If everything goes well and the device gets approval, it could be one more step toward more convenient at-home care. Withings already offers blood pressure monitors, smart scales, and a sleep-tracking mat. An eco-system of measurement devices can enhance the telemedicine experience by giving your doctor accurate readings without needing to meet the doctor in person.