This Little Gadget Can Offer A Health Check-Up On-The-Go

According to health tech company, Withings, the BeamO is the world's number one four-in-one vital monitor. The BeamO appears to be smaller than a smartphone in some dimensions, has a narrow design and with four sensors to measure your body's health. It has a digital stethoscope — allowing you to listen to your lungs and heart. The BeamO also has a contactless thermometer to gauge your body temperature via temporal artery detection. Additionally, it features an oximeter that provides blood oxygen levels, and an electrocardiogram (ECG.) The company claims that the ECG can help detect possible cardiovascular issues.

When a measurement is taken, the records are sent to the BeamO smartphone app via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth to be viewed by yourself or shared with a doctor. But if it is like the other devices Withings offers, after the initial setup the BeamO can be used without the app being opened.

The BeamO is said to have a battery life of eight months and can be charged via USB-C cable. It is expected to cost $249.95 and launch in the summer of 2024. But its release date is subject to change based on when it gets cleared by the FDA.