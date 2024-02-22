How To Unpair Your iPhone From Tesla Bluetooth
Connecting your phone to your vehicle through Bluetooth has become a pretty underrated feature. Holding your phone to your ear as you drive is dangerous, as you only have one hand on the steering wheel. Plus, you may find yourself more engaged in the actual call than in what is happening on the road. Having it be hands-free eliminates some of the risks involved in talking on the phone while driving. With iPhones and other smartphones, you can now connect a lot more from your phone to your car, like music and navigation.
However, there are times when you do not want a phone connected to your car via Bluetooth. You may have gotten a new phone. You may have lent your car to a friend, and they decided to connect their phone. You and your partner's phones may be connected to the same car, but when you both get in the vehicle, the passenger's phone automatically connects rather than the driver's. Disconnecting one's iPhone from a car can be quite finicky and annoying, but disconnecting your iPhone from a Tesla is rather easy and painless.
How to disconnect an iPhone from a Tesla
Connecting your iPhone to your Tesla through Bluetooth involves a number of steps, but removing that iPhone from the vehicle is a far simpler process that only takes a couple of taps on your Tesla's dashboard touchscreen.
- Tap the Bluetooth button at the top-right corner of the Tesla touchscreen
- Select the iPhone you wish to remove along the left column
- Tap the Disconnect button at the bottom-right of the settings screen
Once you've done that, it will no longer be connected. However, the iPhone will remain in your Tesla's system and can be easily reconnected again in the future. Do not click the Disconnect button if you want to remove an iPhone from the Tesla completely. Instead, you will click the Forget This Device button to the left of it. It will then ask you to confirm if you want to remove the iPhone.
This Bluetooth pairing only affects the features related to calls, messages, and things like that. This will not affect your iPhone's authentication to work as a key, one of Tesla's many exciting features.