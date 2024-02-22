How To Unpair Your iPhone From Tesla Bluetooth

Connecting your phone to your vehicle through Bluetooth has become a pretty underrated feature. Holding your phone to your ear as you drive is dangerous, as you only have one hand on the steering wheel. Plus, you may find yourself more engaged in the actual call than in what is happening on the road. Having it be hands-free eliminates some of the risks involved in talking on the phone while driving. With iPhones and other smartphones, you can now connect a lot more from your phone to your car, like music and navigation.

However, there are times when you do not want a phone connected to your car via Bluetooth. You may have gotten a new phone. You may have lent your car to a friend, and they decided to connect their phone. You and your partner's phones may be connected to the same car, but when you both get in the vehicle, the passenger's phone automatically connects rather than the driver's. Disconnecting one's iPhone from a car can be quite finicky and annoying, but disconnecting your iPhone from a Tesla is rather easy and painless.