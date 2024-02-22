The Biggest Mistakes You're Probably Making In Microsoft Excel

Tracking, organizing, and displaying data is crucial for business, finances, and personal goals. Microsoft Excel has been the go-to application for decades with its straightforward user interface and comprehensive features. Microsoft didn't invent the electronic spreadsheet; that title belongs to Dan Bricklin, who in 1979 developed VisiCalc, which would go on to inspire Excel. Nowadays, beyond basic data logging, Excel offers comprehensive options that include complex macros and interactive dashboards. According to Earth Web, upwards of between 1.1 and 1.5 billion Excel users exist worldwide. Yet many people may not be aware of some basic features and, worse still, may even be doing some tasks incorrectly.

Common errors can prevent the desired results when importing data, changing existing spreadsheet information, or implementing more complex features such as formulas. You may have used Excel for years, but since most workplace training on the application is limited, you might inadvertently have made your daily tasks more difficult.

To better understand Excel and improve your productivity, you need to avoid some prevalent missteps. These mistakes include incorrect formatting, unnecessary file sizes, and incorrect file types. To get the most out of the application, you should know the most helpful Microsoft Excel shortcuts to improve your experience.