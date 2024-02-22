How To Use iMessage On Your PC?

One of the most rewarding aspects of investing in Apple's ecosystem is the interplay between devices. But it's not just syncing files and anchoring all services across machines using the Apple ID, it's the productivity net spanning across the iPhone, iPad, and Mac that makes them stand out. Among them is the ability to port your phone's crucial features to the Mac, including calls and messages. Thankfully, the boundaries are finally blurring a bit for Windows loyalists with an iPhone in their hands.

Those lines have been blurred courtesy of the Phone Link app, which allows users to access the messages an iPhone received on a connected Windows PC. In addition to messages, the app also allows calling, viewing the contacts list, and giving access to notifications with the ability to dismiss them. The idea is that you don't have to get distracted by the calls and notifications on your phone. Instead, they can all be handled, to a meaningful extent, right on your Windows PC. Of course, Microsoft's app is not as functionally fleshed out as you would get natively across Apple devices, but it's a good start.