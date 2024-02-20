This Nissan Crossover Concept Looks Just As Futuristic As The Cybertruck

The Hyper Adventure has a long-range battery that can get the driver deep outdoors, where there are no chargers around. Nissan wasn't specific on the exact size of this theoretical battery; however, the company stated that it could provide power to homes with V2H or a grid with V2G. It can also charge gadgets such as flashlights when out in the wild.

Another piece of EV tech this concept vehicle has is Nissan's e-4ORCE all-wheel-control system— the same one in the Nissan Ariya. This system balances the chassis by regulating the power output to the rear and front motors. It can also help keep a driving line with steering adjustments in addition to reducing sway when coming to a stop.

The interior of the Hyper Adventure is as futuristic as it can get. It has a steering yoke similar to Tesla's, but it can retract into the dash when not used. A large instrument panel on the dashboard extends all the way to the windshield.

The vehicle also has enough cargo space for outdoor equipment, such as skis. The back seat can rotate 180 degrees to get a view of the nature around you, and there are even automatic extending steps. Nissan claimed this setup could be used for preparing your ski equipment for other outdoor activities.