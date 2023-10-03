Forget The New Nissan Leaf: This Wild Nissan EV Concept Is Blowing Our Minds

As we approach the Japan Mobility Show, Nissan revealed a concept car called the Hyper Urban. Although digital, the vehicle was presented at the new Nissan design hall. This new facility provides an immersive experience by combining physical and digital elements via large screens and programmable lighting.

The Hyper Urban is represented by a symbolic fictional character that Nissan conjured. Tim is a French chef in the Tokyo suburbs who has a strong connection with nature and is "always conscious of combining imagination with the best use of the ingredients at hand." Nissan believes that his aspirations and unique lifestyle are represented by this vehicle.

With its lime yellow body, the Hyper Urban sports different chromatic expressions depending on where you look and how light is reflected. That would be a lot of variances based on how many sharp edges the exterior features. The vehicle features scissor doors, rims that wouldn't look out of place in a sci-fi movie, and a full-length taillight that wraps around the back. These futuristic features, combined with the exterior's colors of nature, give off vibes of technology intertwined with the outdoors.