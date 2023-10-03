Forget The New Nissan Leaf: This Wild Nissan EV Concept Is Blowing Our Minds
As we approach the Japan Mobility Show, Nissan revealed a concept car called the Hyper Urban. Although digital, the vehicle was presented at the new Nissan design hall. This new facility provides an immersive experience by combining physical and digital elements via large screens and programmable lighting.
The Hyper Urban is represented by a symbolic fictional character that Nissan conjured. Tim is a French chef in the Tokyo suburbs who has a strong connection with nature and is "always conscious of combining imagination with the best use of the ingredients at hand." Nissan believes that his aspirations and unique lifestyle are represented by this vehicle.
With its lime yellow body, the Hyper Urban sports different chromatic expressions depending on where you look and how light is reflected. That would be a lot of variances based on how many sharp edges the exterior features. The vehicle features scissor doors, rims that wouldn't look out of place in a sci-fi movie, and a full-length taillight that wraps around the back. These futuristic features, combined with the exterior's colors of nature, give off vibes of technology intertwined with the outdoors.
A further commitment to Nissan's EV ecosystem
Nissan stated that a crucial feature of this concept EV is its Vehicle to Home (V2H) function. As the name suggests, the vehicle can store extra power and transfer it to the owner's home, presumably via Tesla's NACS standard. Nissan believes this would result in reduced strain on the power grid and also have noticeable savings in energy costs. Nissan also noted that the Hyper Urban could send power to the grid for the community and earn the owner money back for doing so. Its Intelligent Charging Management System also features AI, which can divert and manage power efficiently.
The Japan-based manufacturer wants Hyper Urban to retain its value even after it's driven off the lot, something the Nissan Leaf struggles to accomplish. To do this, the company said it would provide hardware and software updates for many years. It would also allow customers to upgrade their instrument panels and graphic UI in the interior to stay current. But as for now, the interior is likely futuristic enough for most people with its kaleidoscopic triangle design. Nissan also wants the vehicle to feel like a living room with its foldable backseat and ample leg space to relax. While lying down, the driver and passenger can extend a middle screen in the center console to watch media.
There are three more of these digital character-based concept cars being announced. The release dates for them are October 10, 17, and 19.