Here's How Joe Biden Customized This One-Off Cadillac Now Up For Auction
In 1909, William Howard Taft made history as the first president to be transported by a car. In the ensuing decades, the automobile became an integral part of presidential transportation, symbolizing technological advancement and American power. What's more, until the assassination of John F. Kennedy in 1963, it was not out of the ordinary for presidents to be driven around in vehicles without armor as they greeted crowds and traveled to important public events.
The rich history of the United States presidential state car aside, the American people were always interested in presidents' personal vehicles. Dwight Eisenhower loved driving his Cadillac Series 75 Limousine, Ronald Reagan enjoyed the Subaru BRAT, and Lyndon Johnson bought his iconic 1964 Lincoln Continental convertible soon after becoming president. Joe Biden, the 46th and current commander-in-chief of the United States, has been spotted numerous times over the years driving his 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Roadster, a wedding gift from his father. At one point, Biden also leased a 2018 Cadillac ATS-V Sedan, which is now up for auction.
Biden's Cadillac ATS-V
Available for bidding on the auction platform Cars & Bids, this custom-designed 2018 Cadillac ATS-V Sedan is a truly unique vehicle, and not just because the former vice president and current president once leased it.
Featuring a powerful 3.6-liter twin-turbo V6 engine capable of delivering 464 horsepower, this ATS-V also boasts 18-inch CT4-V Blackwing wheels and a Renick Performance front grille. A window sticker signed by the president himself and copies of email correspondence with Cadillac executives is also included in the sale.
The interior is what makes this ATS-V Sedan stand out. The car "was delivered in a one-of-one specification as the only example to come from the factory with the gorgeous Kona Brown interior, a special request from Biden himself," according to automotive journalist Doug DeMuro. "If you're looking for a capable and special sports sedan with presidential history and a completely unique specification, this is it!" DeMuro says.
Now live on @CarsAndBids: President Joe Biden's PERSONAL 2018 Cadillac ATS-V, produced in a one-of-one spec!! This is very cool, and I'm certain the comments will be tremendously civil and reasonable!
Check it out here: https://t.co/EbzMVm6yOT pic.twitter.com/izkjLtRRYe
— Doug DeMuro (@DougDeMuro) February 15, 2024
Biden's former ATS-V comes with great factory equipment as well. This includes grilles, emblems, 18-inch polished face wheels, a carbon fiber engine cover, a power-operated sunroof, and heated front seats. The car was driven for around 16,000 miles, and service documentation shows the engine oil and filter were last changed in August 2023, while the radio control assembly was replaced in May 2022. The car sustained "minor damage" in April 2020 and June 2023. The bumpers were touched up twice, with the most recent touch-up in June 2023, while a rear bumper trim was installed in May 2020.