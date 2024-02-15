Here's How Joe Biden Customized This One-Off Cadillac Now Up For Auction

Available for bidding on the auction platform Cars & Bids, this custom-designed 2018 Cadillac ATS-V Sedan is a truly unique vehicle, and not just because the former vice president and current president once leased it.

Featuring a powerful 3.6-liter twin-turbo V6 engine capable of delivering 464 horsepower, this ATS-V also boasts 18-inch CT4-V Blackwing wheels and a Renick Performance front grille. A window sticker signed by the president himself and copies of email correspondence with Cadillac executives is also included in the sale.

The interior is what makes this ATS-V Sedan stand out. The car "was delivered in a one-of-one specification as the only example to come from the factory with the gorgeous Kona Brown interior, a special request from Biden himself," according to automotive journalist Doug DeMuro. "If you're looking for a capable and special sports sedan with presidential history and a completely unique specification, this is it!" DeMuro says.

Now live on @CarsAndBids: President Joe Biden's PERSONAL 2018 Cadillac ATS-V, produced in a one-of-one spec!! This is very cool, and I'm certain the comments will be tremendously civil and reasonable! Check it out here: https://t.co/EbzMVm6yOT pic.twitter.com/izkjLtRRYe — Doug DeMuro (@DougDeMuro) February 15, 2024

Biden's former ATS-V comes with great factory equipment as well. This includes grilles, emblems, 18-inch polished face wheels, a carbon fiber engine cover, a power-operated sunroof, and heated front seats. The car was driven for around 16,000 miles, and service documentation shows the engine oil and filter were last changed in August 2023, while the radio control assembly was replaced in May 2022. The car sustained "minor damage" in April 2020 and June 2023. The bumpers were touched up twice, with the most recent touch-up in June 2023, while a rear bumper trim was installed in May 2020.