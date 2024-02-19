Who Owns Edelbrock, And Where Are Its Carburetors Made?

If you've spent a significant amount of time around old gearheads or developed any familiarity with American muscle cars from the 1960s and '70s, you are no doubt familiar with the Edelbrock name and its familiar white script logo on a red background with a thick black border. Edelbrock built its brand making carburetors and intake manifolds, but its product line now includes fuel injection kits, camshafts and valve systems, turbo and superchargers, and even fully assembled crate engines.

Although we greying grease monkeys are a fading breed, most of us still regard Edelbrock as the company that brought us the Performer series of gas-chugging four-barrel carbs long before corporate average fuel economy standards and rising gas prices changed how we thought about our cars.

Edelbrock's corporate headquarters is located in Olive Branch, Mississippi, and the Perfomer series is still an integral part of its lineup, but where are these four-barrel beasts made today?