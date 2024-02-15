Five Of The Best Samsung TV Deals In Time For Presidents Day
If you have been considering getting a new Samsung TV but missed out on some excellent year-end deals in 2023, fret not. Presidents' Day 2024 is almost here, and now is your chance to snag a sweet deal on a shiny new large-screen TV. While these Presidents' Day Samsung TV deals aren't the only ones you'll see all year, they're a good excuse to treat yourself to some large-screen entertainment without having to wait until the end of 2024 for those inevitable year-end deals.
Samsung's Presidents' Day deals for smart TVs span several product categories and are applicable across multiple product lines. Among the product series, you buy the company's OLED TVs, Neo QLED TVs, QLED TVs, Crystal UHD TVs, The Frame TV series, and The Terrace Outdoor TV lineup.
Samsung's 2024 Presidents' Day TV deals cater to a wide range of budgets, offering something for everyone. Whether you're a movie enthusiast seeking a top-of-the-line OLED with stunning picture quality or a casual viewer prioritizing affordability, you'll find options within your desired price range.
2024 Presidents' Day Deals on Samsung OLED TVs
Samsung's OLED TVs are known for their impressive picture quality and extensive feature set, making them quite expensive. Luckily, for Presidents' Day 2024, the company is offering deals on some of the most popular OLED TVs.
The heaviest discount applies to the S90C series if one opts for the top-of-the-line 83-inch model. This massive OLED TV, which usually retails for $5,399, is now available for $3,499, translating to a massive discount of $1,900. Samsung also sells 77-inch, 65-inch, and 55-inch variants of the S90C, also available at discounted prices during this window.
The 77-inch S90C OLED TV, which normally retails for $3,599, is now available for $2,299. Then there is the 65-inch variant, which is cheaper by $1,000, with its price going down to $1,599 from $2,599. The most affordable of the S90 OLED lineup is the 55-inch model, which has a $600 discount applicable to it. This TV originally retailed for $1,899 and is available for just $1,299 as part of the Presidents' Day deal.
The S95C series of OLED TVs are also part of this deal and apply to the 77-inch, 65-inch, and 55-inch models. The 77-inch model normally retails for $3,499 but is now cheaper by $1,000 and could be yours for $3,499. The 65-inch model is also cheaper by $1,000 and is now on sale for $2,299 (as opposed to $3,299). The 55-inch model, at $1,899, is cheaper by $600.
Presidents' Day 2024: Deals on Samsung Neo QLED TVs
Samsung's Neo QLED TVs are known for their advanced mini-LED backlighting technology, enhanced High Dynamic Range (HDR) performance, and precise dimming control capabilities. They are offered in more size options than the company's OLED models. For Presidents' Day 2024, the company is offering excellent discounts on the QN85C, QN90C, and QN90A series of Neo QLED TVs.
Samsung's QN85C lineup of Neo QLED TVs includes models that start from 55 inches to 85 inches. The 55-inch model is currently at a $400 discount and is available for $1,099, while you can save up to $1,600 on the top-of-the-line 85-inch model, which now retails for $2,199.
The Q90C lineup has the most number of discounted models that span wider screen size options. These models start from the 43-inch model, which gets a small $100 discount, retailing for $1,099. Other models from the Q90C series include the 50-inch model that is now $400 cheaper at $1,199, the 55-inch model that is running a $700 discount, retailing for $1,299, a 65-inch model that has $1,200 off and is retailing for $1,599. Then there are the massive 77-inch and 85-inch models that are cheaper by $1,100 and $2,400, respectively.
Perhaps the most outrageous discount on Samsung's entirely Smart TV lineup is applicable to the massive QN90A Neo QLED TV, which features a 98-inch panel. This TV is running a $5,000 discount and is retailing for $9,999 instead of its regular price of $14,999.
Presidents' Day Deals on Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs
For those interested in getting all the advantages of the Presidents' Day deals on the Samsung Neo QLED lineup but with support for 8K content, you have to choose between various models belonging to the company's QN900C and QN800C lineup.
The QN900C series comes in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch screen size options, with the heaviest discount of $2,500 applying to the 85-inch model. This TV is available for $5,499 instead of $7,999. Similarly, the 75-inch model is now on sale for $4,999, with a discount of $1,300. The most affordable of these three models is the 65-inch variant, which is running a $2,000 discount and could be yours for $2,999.
The QN800C series also comes in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch size options, with the heaviest discount being applicable to the 85-inch model. It is now on sale for $3,999, which is a discount of $2,000 over its retail price of $5,999. The 75-inch model from the QN800C series now costs $3,299 — a discount of $1,200. Then there is the 65-inch model, which is cheaper by $900, with a discounted price tag of $2,599. Presidents' Day deals on Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs
Presidents' Day Deals on Samsung QLED TVs
Moving on to the Samsung QLED lineup, there are three models: Q60C, Q70C, and Q80C. Each model offers QLED TVs in various screen sizes with different Presidents' Day discounted prices.
The Q60C lineup, for example, includes TVs that range from 32 inches to 85 inches. However, the ones with noteworthy discounts include the 55-inch model, which retails for just $599 thanks to a $200 discount, and the 65-inch and 70-inch models, which now cost $300 less at $699 and $899, respectively. Then there are the 75-inch and 85-inch models, now priced at $949.99 and $1,299.99, respectively.
As for the Q70C lineup includes four models that start from 55 inches and go up to 85 inches, with all of them running sizable discounts. With a discounted price of $849.99, the 55-inch model is the cheapest of the lot and is cheaper by $150. The 65-inch model is running a $350 discount and now costs $949.99, while the 75-inch model is cheaper by $600 now with its $1,199 price tag. The priciest of the lot is the 85-inch TV, retailing for $1,899, running a discount of $900.
Samsung's Q80C QLED TVs are also being sold at discounted prices with sizable discounts on the 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch models.
Presidents' Day 2024: Other Samsung TV Deals
In addition to Samsung's standard OLED, Neo QLED, and QLED TVs, there are ongoing discounts on the company's famed The Frame TV series that have gained popularity on account of their distinct looks. As of now, the discounted models from the company's The Frame lineup include the 50-inch and 55-inch models, which are now cheaper by $200 and $300, respectively. The discounted prices of these models are $1,099 (55-inch) and $1,199 (55-inch).
The company's outdoor-focused The Terrace lineup of TVs is also running massive discounts. The 65-inch Full Sun model is cheaper by $2,500 and has dropped down to $7,499 as part of this deal, while the 75-inch Full Sun model is cheaper by $3,000, with its new price tag of $9,999.
Samsung is also offering significant discounts on the QE1C QLED 4K TVs that come in 75-inch and 85-inch screen sizes. The 70-inch model now costs just $879, thanks to a massive $920 discount. Then there's the 85-inch model, which now costs $1,249, making it cheaper by a massive $1,550.
While these discounts are certainly attractive, it is pertinent to note that most of these Presidents' Day deals are set to expire by February 18, 2024, or until stocks last.