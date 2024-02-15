Five Of The Best Samsung TV Deals In Time For Presidents Day

Samsung's OLED TVs are known for their impressive picture quality and extensive feature set, making them quite expensive. Luckily, for Presidents' Day 2024, the company is offering deals on some of the most popular OLED TVs.

The heaviest discount applies to the S90C series if one opts for the top-of-the-line 83-inch model. This massive OLED TV, which usually retails for $5,399, is now available for $3,499, translating to a massive discount of $1,900. Samsung also sells 77-inch, 65-inch, and 55-inch variants of the S90C, also available at discounted prices during this window.

The 77-inch S90C OLED TV, which normally retails for $3,599, is now available for $2,299. Then there is the 65-inch variant, which is cheaper by $1,000, with its price going down to $1,599 from $2,599. The most affordable of the S90 OLED lineup is the 55-inch model, which has a $600 discount applicable to it. This TV originally retailed for $1,899 and is available for just $1,299 as part of the Presidents' Day deal.

The S95C series of OLED TVs are also part of this deal and apply to the 77-inch, 65-inch, and 55-inch models. The 77-inch model normally retails for $3,499 but is now cheaper by $1,000 and could be yours for $3,499. The 65-inch model is also cheaper by $1,000 and is now on sale for $2,299 (as opposed to $3,299). The 55-inch model, at $1,899, is cheaper by $600.