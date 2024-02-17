5 Of The Best Cable Modems For 2024
The vast majority of Americans today have access to the internet. If you live in a big city, you probably have the option to choose between a dozen different cable and Internet Service Providers (ISPs). Those in other parts of the country often do not have that luxury. This type of market monopolization typically results in increased prices while also discouraging companies from upgrading products and improving services.
The good news is that some things are definitely within your control. For example, rather than using your cable provider's modem, you can purchase your own and save money in the long run. If you've already considered getting a cable modem, you know that there are countless options out there, ranging from basic devices that cost less than an average restaurant meal to feature-rich models that would burn a real hole in most household budgets. Relying on expert reviews from reputable publications and high user reviews, here are five reasonably-priced cable modems you can buy in 2024.
ARRIS SURFboard SBG10
If you're unwilling to spend over $200 and don't have a router, the ARRIS SURFboard SBG10 is one of the best cable modems you can find in 2024 — and it's available on Amazon for $129.99.
For a start, the modem comes with built-in Wi-Fi, delivering wireless internet speeds up to 1600 Mbps or megabits per second. Granted, you'd probably get better coverage with a dedicated router, but this is certainly a more convenient and cost-effective solution.
The ARRIS SURFboard SBG10 is compatible with major cable internet providers, like Xfinity, Cox, Spectrum, and others. It can handle cable speed plans up to 400 Mbps and has two 1-gigabit Ethernet ports. As for the installation, it is done via the SURFboard Central App, which should make the whole process a lot easier. Once you download the app, you'll need to follow the instructions to activate the modem and set up your home Wi-Fi network.
Netgear Nighthawk CM1100
Priced at $179.99 on Amazon, Netgear's Nighthawk CM1100 is compatible with most major cable internet providers. The Nighthawk CM1100 boasts a sleek and modern design and is ideal for cable provider plans of up to 2 Gbps. The modem has two 1-gigabit Ethernet ports and works with any Wi-Fi router.
The setup is simple and shouldn't take more than a few minutes. All you need to do is plug in the coaxial and Ethernet cables into the modem, call your provider, and then connect the modem to your Wi-Fi router. This brings us to the CM1100's biggest flaw: it's not a two-in-one device. If you don't already have a Wi-Fi router, you'll have to buy one. You should also keep in mind that this modem does not work with cable-bundled voice services, so make sure you double-check the compatibility with your specific plan before parting with your money.
Linksys CM3016
Looking for a no-nonsense cable modem that provides fast and reliable internet connectivity? The Linksys CM3016 might be exactly what you need. Selling for $48.00 on Amazon, the CM3016 is compatible with Comcast Xfinity, Time Warner Cable, Charter, and other popular cable providers. The modem has a coaxial cable port and an Ethernet port, while the setup is as simple as can be: plug the modem into a power source, connect the coaxial cable and an Ethernet cable, and that's about it.
The CM3016 is designed for internet plans of up to 250 Mbps and boasts 16 download and four upload channels. While it would definitely benefit from a few additional ports, it's still a decent option if you already have a router and want to replace the modem your ISP provided. Lastly, it's worth noting that this cable modem is incompatible with Verizon, AT&T, and CenturyLink, so keep that in mind if you're considering buying it.
TP-Link TC-7610
TP-Link is a household name in the networking equipment space. The company's TC-7610 is a solid, affordable cable modem that performs well. Priced at $99.99 on Amazon, the TC-7610 has eight download and four upload channels and can provide download speeds of up to 343 Mbps and upload speeds of 143 Mbps.
The TC-7610 is suitable for a variety of cable operators, from XFINITY to Time Warner Cable, and supports both IPv4 and IPv6 standards. The device itself is pretty basic, with a coaxial cable port and a single Ethernet port on the rear end. For the setup, you have to connect the cables and contact your cable provider for activation. Although far from the most powerful cable modem on the market, the TC-7610 should do the trick for most people. Invest in a good Wi-Fi router if you haven't got one already, and you'll be good to go.
Motorola MB7220
Motorola's MB7220 is another great cable modem for budget-conscious consumers. Available for $96.99 on Amazon, it has three ports and provides speeds up to 343 Mbps. The 1-gigabit Ethernet port, meanwhile, can be linked with any Internet-capable device, including routers.
More importantly, the MB7220 is compatible with major cable providers like Cox and Comcast Xfinity. However, it is not compatible with DSL, fiber optic, and satellite services. The setup is quick and easy, so even if you aren't too tech-savvy, you shouldn't have any major issues getting the modem up and running. With that said, contacting Motorola's support or reaching out to a professional is always an option. In short, Motorola's MB7220 is not a spectacular cable modem and certainly isn't for those needing top speed and performance, but it's a good fit for anyone with a Wi-Fi router who is just looking for a reliable device that won't break the bank.
How the modems were selected
At the time of writing, each of the five cable modems listed in this article was available on Amazon for less than $200. The modems were selected based on reviews from experts at publications such as Networks Hardware, Top Ten Reviews, and Approved Modems. Amazon user reviews were also taken into account.