5 Of The Best Cable Modems For 2024

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The vast majority of Americans today have access to the internet. If you live in a big city, you probably have the option to choose between a dozen different cable and Internet Service Providers (ISPs). Those in other parts of the country often do not have that luxury. This type of market monopolization typically results in increased prices while also discouraging companies from upgrading products and improving services.

The good news is that some things are definitely within your control. For example, rather than using your cable provider's modem, you can purchase your own and save money in the long run. If you've already considered getting a cable modem, you know that there are countless options out there, ranging from basic devices that cost less than an average restaurant meal to feature-rich models that would burn a real hole in most household budgets. Relying on expert reviews from reputable publications and high user reviews, here are five reasonably-priced cable modems you can buy in 2024.