Will Laying Your Xbox Series X On Its Side Damage It?

When it comes to your entertainment center or wherever you house your gaming consoles, aesthetics matter. You want to enjoy looking at your space. So if that upright Xbox Series X is driving you crazy because maybe it's too tall for the available space or its height isn't jiving well with the rest of your consoles, you've probably considered laying it on its side.

Since the advent of the front-loading disc drive, gamers have been left questioning the best orientation for their console. If you survived through the thick PS2, which could scratch games when in its upright position, you've probably been wary of setting newer consoles in any orientation other than what's in its marketing. With the Xbox Series X, all of its marketing shows the console upright.

Does this mean you can't lay it on its side without damaging it? The inner workings of a gaming console can be pretty sensitive, so we'll explore some of Xbox's suggestions and offer a few tips on ways you can display your Series X.