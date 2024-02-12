The 6-Door DeLorean Limo You Might Have Missed In Bud Light's 2024 Super Bowl Commercial
The car made popular by the "Back to the Future" series and recently resurrected as a modern EV is back in the limelight, this time in a Super Bowl 2024 commercial. The version of the DeLorean that made a brief appearance during the big game isn't quite the same as the one Doc and Marty were using to travel through time, though — this one is a limo with six doors, making it possibly one of the most unique custom-built cars on the road.
Viewers get a look at the limo during Bud Light's Super Bowl 2024 commercial as it cruises down the road, a football fan standing out of a sunroof, LED lights illuminating its underside for what is ultimately a very eye-catching presence. How did the iconic retro-futuristic vehicle end up in this state? As it turns out, the DeLorean limo is the work of Rich Weissensel, which restores DeLoreans in order to save them from the junkyard, according to the website The Projects of Rich W.
There are other fun DeLorean creations, too
The DeLorean limo is one of many unique variants created by Weissensel, who also built a monster truck version of the classic car called the D-Rex and a convertible variant that is similarly one of a kind. Perhaps more interesting is the hovercraft version of the DeLorean, however, which is arguably the most futuristic the real-world version of this car has ever been. That effort involved a Neoteric Hovercraft, according to the project website, which was cobbled together with a DeLorean to create a version completely devoid of wheels.
These personal projects aren't the only makeover the DeLorean has seen, of course. Most notable at the time of writing is the DeLorean Alpha 5, which retains few design elements from the model that inspired it. Confusing things a bit is yet another modern take on the vehicle, one that comes from a different company called DNG Motors, which has teased its own Model JZD. Not much is known about that car yet, but supposedly we'll learn more details at some point this year.