The 6-Door DeLorean Limo You Might Have Missed In Bud Light's 2024 Super Bowl Commercial

The car made popular by the "Back to the Future" series and recently resurrected as a modern EV is back in the limelight, this time in a Super Bowl 2024 commercial. The version of the DeLorean that made a brief appearance during the big game isn't quite the same as the one Doc and Marty were using to travel through time, though — this one is a limo with six doors, making it possibly one of the most unique custom-built cars on the road.

Viewers get a look at the limo during Bud Light's Super Bowl 2024 commercial as it cruises down the road, a football fan standing out of a sunroof, LED lights illuminating its underside for what is ultimately a very eye-catching presence. How did the iconic retro-futuristic vehicle end up in this state? As it turns out, the DeLorean limo is the work of Rich Weissensel, which restores DeLoreans in order to save them from the junkyard, according to the website The Projects of Rich W.