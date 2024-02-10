What's The Whoa-Oh Oh Song In Microsoft's Super Bowl 2024 Ad?
As we inch closer to Super Bowl LVIII, advertisers are beginning to give us a taste of this year's commercials. Tech giant Microsoft recently released an ad for its AI chatbot, Copilot, which provides a glimpse into some of the things Copilot can do while showcasing a rousing audio track that's left fans and consumers desperate to know who the artist behind those powerful vocals is.
The name of the song is "Watch Me," and the artist behind it is a band called The Phantoms. The Phantoms first released "Watch Me" as part of their EP, "Take The World, Vol. 1" in 2016. The song is also available on their YouTube channel and through Spotify and Apple Music.
The Phantoms first formed in 2011 after lead vocalist Andrew Simple decided to set his indie-folk projects aside and return to his first passion — rock n' roll. Since then, the band has released a handful of albums, EPs, LPs, and singles — here's why Microsoft opted to use one of the band's tracks to highlight the company's new AI offerings.
Microsoft Copilot brings AI to everyday life
Microsoft's Super Bowl 2024 ad may have caught our attention for its powerful audio track, but there's a lot more to be excited about than just a catchy tune thanks to the groundbreaking tech behind Copilot.
Microsoft's chatbot Copilot is designed to bridge the gap between everyday life and AI. Advertised as your everyday AI companion, Copilot is designed to help users with ordinary things. Still, that's really a bit of an understatement. Microsoft's new ad depicts Copilot users asking the chatbot for help with everything from homework to logo design and even coding for a video game project. While the chatbot is undoubtedly helpful for everyday requests, like quizzing us before a big exam, its capabilities obviously go much further than that.
Where Copilot really excels, as Microsoft highlights in the new Super Bowl ad, is bringing the power of AI to regular people. The commercial plays into common concerns and stereotypes, depicting people who have been told, for whatever reason, that they're incapable of achieving their goals. Of course, that all changes as the subjects get their hands on Copilot, which is meant to empower ordinary people and provide them with the resources and guidance to achieve their goals and confidently tell the haters: "Watch me."