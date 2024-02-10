What's The Whoa-Oh Oh Song In Microsoft's Super Bowl 2024 Ad?

As we inch closer to Super Bowl LVIII, advertisers are beginning to give us a taste of this year's commercials. Tech giant Microsoft recently released an ad for its AI chatbot, Copilot, which provides a glimpse into some of the things Copilot can do while showcasing a rousing audio track that's left fans and consumers desperate to know who the artist behind those powerful vocals is.

The name of the song is "Watch Me," and the artist behind it is a band called The Phantoms. The Phantoms first released "Watch Me" as part of their EP, "Take The World, Vol. 1" in 2016. The song is also available on their YouTube channel and through Spotify and Apple Music.

The Phantoms first formed in 2011 after lead vocalist Andrew Simple decided to set his indie-folk projects aside and return to his first passion — rock n' roll. Since then, the band has released a handful of albums, EPs, LPs, and singles — here's why Microsoft opted to use one of the band's tracks to highlight the company's new AI offerings.