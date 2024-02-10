Google Pixel 2024 Super Bowl Ad: Making A Difference For The Visually Impaired With AI

Super Bowl LVII is here, and with it comes all of the usual related non-football festivities, including a slew of commercials made specifically for airing during the biggest TV event of the year. Many different tech companies have purchased the most expensive commercial time of the year, and Google released one on YouTube over a week in advance of the big game. The spot deals with the accessibility features that the Pixel 8 flagship smartphone offers, particularly for users with visual impairments.

"For many people with blindness or low vision, there hasn't always been an easy way to capture daily life," begins the spot's narration, which is also shown in an on-screen graphic. We're then shown a first-person/POV perspective of the ad's protagonist, Javier, taking a selfie with help from audio cues because his vision is blurred beyond recognition. The same goes for other selfies that he takes with friends, family members, and his dog at various memorable moments of his adult life, climaxing with him and his wife holding their baby for the first time in the hospital.

"Capture life, no matter how you experience" closes the ad as a tagline, stressing that the Guided Frame with Google AI feature is only on the Pixel line. It's a heck of an endorsement for users who need those kinds of accessibility features on their smartphones, computers, and other smart devices to make the most out of them.