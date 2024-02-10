Toyota's 2024 Tacoma Super Bowl Ad Gives Creative New Names For Your Car's Grab Handle

Super Bowl commercials are often as innovative and thought-provoking as they are entertaining. This year's Toyota Tacoma entry gives us something to ponder as it provides creative new names for our car's grab handles.

While automobile grab handles can provide other functions, such as a place to hang a clean shirt and attach a dog leash, their primary function is providing something to hold on to. Grab handles make getting in and out of cars and trucks easier, and the Toyota Tacoma Super Bowl commercial proves that holding them provides security.

Of course, grab handles already have various names, but none are more creative than those provided by the Toyota Tacoma commercial. In the video, you'll hear grab handle names like "Shut the Front Door," "Seriously, Rob," "Whoah, Whoah, Whoah, Whoah, Whoah," and "No Me Gusta." Toyota includes its "Dareful Handle" on every 2024 Toyota Tacoma, "the most powerful Tacoma ever," according to Toyota.