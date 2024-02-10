Toyota's 2024 Tacoma Super Bowl Ad Gives Creative New Names For Your Car's Grab Handle
Super Bowl commercials are often as innovative and thought-provoking as they are entertaining. This year's Toyota Tacoma entry gives us something to ponder as it provides creative new names for our car's grab handles.
While automobile grab handles can provide other functions, such as a place to hang a clean shirt and attach a dog leash, their primary function is providing something to hold on to. Grab handles make getting in and out of cars and trucks easier, and the Toyota Tacoma Super Bowl commercial proves that holding them provides security.
Of course, grab handles already have various names, but none are more creative than those provided by the Toyota Tacoma commercial. In the video, you'll hear grab handle names like "Shut the Front Door," "Seriously, Rob," "Whoah, Whoah, Whoah, Whoah, Whoah," and "No Me Gusta." Toyota includes its "Dareful Handle" on every 2024 Toyota Tacoma, "the most powerful Tacoma ever," according to Toyota.
Is the 2024 Toyota Tacoma the most powerful Tacoma ever?
Toyota says the 2024 Tacoma TRD Pro, featuring the i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain, produces 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque. Those figures make it easily the most powerful Tacoma ever built by Toyota. For reference, the outgoing 2023 Tacoma delivered a respectable 278 horsepower with 265 lb-ft of torque, a full 48 horsepower, and 200 lb-ft of torque below the new model.
All 2024 Tacomas include Toyota's turbocharged 2.4-liter inline-four-cylinder engine. Shifting duties fall to an eight-speed automatic transmission with sequential shift mode for extra fun. Four-wheel drive equipped Tacomas feature a part-time four-wheel-drive system with an electronically controlled two-speed transfer case and automatic limited-slip rear differential. The 2024 Tacoma TRD Pro provides an upgraded off-road suspension package to invoke those "Seriously, Rob" grab-handle moments. The TRD Pro suspension includes "FOX Q53 adjustable Internal Bypass coil-overs and rear remote-reservoir shocks.
On its website, Toyota lists prices for six Tacoma trims, but the Tacoma TRD Pro price is still "Coming Soon." The least expensive option, SR, starts at $31,500, and the lowest TRD option, TRD Sport, at $39,400. The Limited is the most costly 2024 Tacoma on the website at $52,100. If the price difference for the 2023 Tacoma hierarchy repeats in 2024, expect the new TRD Pro to push close to $60,000.