What's The Song In Kia's 2024 Super Bowl Figure Skating Ad?
Another year, another Super Bowl. And with another Super Bowl, means another metaphorical cavalcade of ads. Much like previous years, 2024's assortment is sure to include a variety of products and services — maybe a few upcoming movies — with an even wider assortment of themes. You can probably expect to laugh as much as have your heartstrings tugged on, and there's bound to be a couple of bizarre or even surreal curve balls thrown into the mix as well.
Kia's figure skating-focused EV9 commercial definitely aims for the heartstrings, though. Taking viewers on a ride that starts off a little sad before steadily becoming more hopeful. Then finally hitting you with the big emotions as the music swells and things get happy again.
Anyone who's previously seen the Zach Braff-helmed 2014 dramatic comedy "Wish I Was Here" may find Kia's song choice particularly familiar, as it's part of the film's soundtrack. More accurately, it's the title song of the whole movie — "Wish I Was Here" by Cat Power and Coldplay.
On life and cars
While the themes of Kia's EV9 commercial and the "Wish I Was Here" film aren't exactly parallel, they do sync up on more of an emotional level.
Zach Braff's Aidan absolutely did not experience the disappointment of a supportive grandparent not being able to attend a figure skating performance. Nor the touching joy of being able to put on a surprise recap for them outside their remote mountain cabin. He did, however, experience a major unexpected life change that forces him to reassess his life and his relationship with his family — particularly his children.
Much like the car commercial, the movie "Wish I Was Here" brings the audience along for the ride through a series of life's ups and downs. Both highlight how important it can be to make time for our loved ones, even if things aren't exactly how they used to be. The titular song "Wish I Was Here" encapsulates that kind of feeling perfectly.