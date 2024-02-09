What's The Song In Kia's 2024 Super Bowl Figure Skating Ad?

Another year, another Super Bowl. And with another Super Bowl, means another metaphorical cavalcade of ads. Much like previous years, 2024's assortment is sure to include a variety of products and services — maybe a few upcoming movies — with an even wider assortment of themes. You can probably expect to laugh as much as have your heartstrings tugged on, and there's bound to be a couple of bizarre or even surreal curve balls thrown into the mix as well.

Kia's figure skating-focused EV9 commercial definitely aims for the heartstrings, though. Taking viewers on a ride that starts off a little sad before steadily becoming more hopeful. Then finally hitting you with the big emotions as the music swells and things get happy again.

Anyone who's previously seen the Zach Braff-helmed 2014 dramatic comedy "Wish I Was Here" may find Kia's song choice particularly familiar, as it's part of the film's soundtrack. More accurately, it's the title song of the whole movie — "Wish I Was Here" by Cat Power and Coldplay.