Kia's 2024 EV9 Super Bowl Ad: A Heartwarming Reminder Of Where Your Car Can Take You

The commercial made sure to note that the three-row SUV is now available at dealerships across the country. It also showcased how the EV9 handles snowy environments. The model shown likely had the available heat pump for preserving electrical range in the cold and the battery warmer for enhanced charging in chilly environments.

A highlight of the commercial was the dad powering external equipment using the car's EV9's Vehicle to Load (V2L) capability. The Onboard Power Generator has an output of 1,920 watts. Kia notes that Vehicle-to-home (V2H) is also coming soon to the EV9.

The ad also didn't show the dad stopping to charge up during the journey. We got to test the actual range of the EV9 when we got hands-on with it earlier this year. The vehicle has two battery options and four trim levels.

The Light RWD starts at $54,900 and has a 76.1-kWh battery pack that gives it 230 miles of range. The three higher-tier trims all feature a 99.8-kWh battery. With that battery, the EV9 can go 304 miles with range rear-wheel drive or 280 with all-wheel drive. The batteries are also compatible with 350kW DC fast chargers that can charge the battery from 10-80% in 24 minutes.

Our findings indicated that the EV9 exceeded the estimated ranges. It's worth noting, however, that if you opt for the bigger battery and all the extra, you can expect to spend upward of $80,000.