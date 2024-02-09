Who Is The Famous Director In Squarespace's Super Bowl 2024 Alien Invasion Ad?

Website creation platform Squarespace has released its new advertisement to be played during the 2024 Super Bowl this Sunday, February 11. The ad spot, entitled "Hello Down There," showcases efforts by alien visitors to get the attention of the global populace, who are too interested in cat videos and celebrity gossip on their phones to notice.

To capture everyone's eyes at once, the aliens decide to create a website (presumably with Squarespace's help), which appears on everyone's phones, prompting them to finally notice the flying saucers. The ad concludes with a man being driven through the streets of New York City, when the traffic is stopped by the flying saucers. "I told you to take Broadway," he tells his driver, "this always happens!"

That gentleman isn't just a disgruntled New Yorker. He is also the ad's director, not to mention one of the most renowned directors in the history of modern American film: Martin Scorsese. If you have any affinity for classic films, you've definitely seen at least one of his hit pictures like "Taxi Driver," "Goodfellas," or "The Wolf of Wall Street." This ad, however, marks the very first time Scorsese has directed a Super Bowl promo.