Here's Why Nintendo Switch Flash Carts Have Used Game Collectors Panicking
With video game prices steadily increasing, reaching as high as $70 for the latest AAA experience, being able to buy used has never been more important. The discount that comes with second-hand games gives many who can't afford the latest "Pokemon" a chance to play the newest adventure, but Nintendo Switch flash carts could ruin that.
A flash cart is a unique, third-party game cartridge popular among pirates that uses an SD card or other forms of flash memory to read game backups. Essentially, it convinces your console that a game is inside, ready to play, when it isn't, so you can play the game without actually having it. Typically, the tech is only available on older-generation consoles, but it's found a new home on the Switch — which could ruin the used games industry.
Every physical Switch game has a unique identifier built into the cartridge. When a flash cart copies a game's files, it continues using the original's unique identifier. However, Nintendo's system doesn't allow two identical IDs to be online simultaneously, issuing out game or account bans when caught. So, if a pirate buys a game, copies it onto a flash cart, and resells the original, Nintendo could ban an innocent and unsuspecting customer's Nintendo Switch for doing nothing wrong.
MIG-Switch could ruin used games
The issue with flash carts lies with both versions of the game being online at the same time. Previously, this wasn't possible, as pirates primarily focused on developing the tech for older consoles. And if they managed to create one for the current generation, it was either unusable online or companies like Nintendo would quickly patch them. However, the MIG-Switch has bypassed these hurdles, and the used games industry could suffer the most.
The MIG-Switch is the latest, state-of-the-art flash cart for the Nintendo Switch. Unlike its predecessors, it doesn't rely on software to function, requiring users to physically eject and reinsert it to switch between the games stored on the cartridge. Since it isn't using software, it's essentially invulnerable to patches from Nintendo. MIG-Switch also claims its product is entirely usable online, setting a new precedent for flash carts, video game piracy, and used games.
Given that the MIG-Switch will be available to everyone once it launches, it isn't difficult to see how this could go wrong quickly if it delivers on all its promises. Despite the company's intentions, people will inevitably purchase the tech to copy and resell games. And once the two identical IDs appear online simultaneously, Nintendo will ban both users. The pirate, who likely has numerous Switches or accounts, won't bat an eye, while the innocent person did nothing but try to save some money on a video game.