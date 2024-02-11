Here's Why Nintendo Switch Flash Carts Have Used Game Collectors Panicking

With video game prices steadily increasing, reaching as high as $70 for the latest AAA experience, being able to buy used has never been more important. The discount that comes with second-hand games gives many who can't afford the latest "Pokemon" a chance to play the newest adventure, but Nintendo Switch flash carts could ruin that.

A flash cart is a unique, third-party game cartridge popular among pirates that uses an SD card or other forms of flash memory to read game backups. Essentially, it convinces your console that a game is inside, ready to play, when it isn't, so you can play the game without actually having it. Typically, the tech is only available on older-generation consoles, but it's found a new home on the Switch — which could ruin the used games industry.

Every physical Switch game has a unique identifier built into the cartridge. When a flash cart copies a game's files, it continues using the original's unique identifier. However, Nintendo's system doesn't allow two identical IDs to be online simultaneously, issuing out game or account bans when caught. So, if a pirate buys a game, copies it onto a flash cart, and resells the original, Nintendo could ban an innocent and unsuspecting customer's Nintendo Switch for doing nothing wrong.