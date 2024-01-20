How To Tell If Your Nintendo Switch Has Been Banned (And What You Can Do About It)

It may come as a shock to those it hasn't happened to, but Nintendo can ban your Switch, making it impossible for you to access your library of digital games, make purchases in the eShop, download updates, or play games online. Banning your console renders your Switch useless, for all intents and purposes. It can be a jarring experience, leaving many players wondering what they did to merit such a heavy-handed punishment.

Hacking, modding, or jailbreaking a Switch are among the most common reasons for Nintendo banning a console. That's because the company takes security seriously, and is very strict when it comes to violations of its terms of service. The good news is Switch bans aren't common, so they're not something most gamers have to worry about.

However, if you suspect you have been banned, you'll want to get to the bottom of it as quickly as possible so you can try to resolve the issue. That way, you can get back to playing your favorite games and get back to enjoying everything the Switch has to offer.