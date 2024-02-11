Why Henry Ford Didn't Want To Build The Model K

History credits Henry Ford and the Model T for optimizing the modern assembly line and making mass-produced automobiles more affordable. However, the road to greatness wasn't smooth sailing, and Henry Ford failed twice before establishing the Ford Motor Company we know today.

However, before the Model T came to fruition, Ford sold the Model K from 1906 to 1908 to replace the Model B. The Model K was a car that was the exact opposite of what Ford had in his vision of bringing motoring to the masses.

When Ford successfully launched the Ford Motor Co. in 1903, he did it with help from deep-pocketed business people and industrialists. One of those was coal merchant Alexander Malcomson. He convinced Ford that luxury cars were the future of motoring, an idea that made sense in the early 1900s. Back then, motorcars were status symbols of the wealthy elite, and producing a car for the middle class remained a pipe dream.

[Featured Image by Pseudopanax via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]