2024 Indian Roadmaster Elite Looks Sleek, But Good Luck Getting One

Indian Motorcycles has a long history of introducing special, limited edition variants of some of its popular motorcycles under the "Elite" subcategory. The company's 2023 lineup, for example, included "Elite" variants of the Challenger and Chieftain bagger motorcycles, as well as the Pursuit touring motorcycle. These Elite variants have always been noteworthy for their upgraded equipment levels, distinctive paint jobs, and a tag of exclusivity, as the production run only lasts a couple hundred units.

In November 2023, Indian announced the details of its 2024 motorcycle lineup, including the 2024 Indian FTR X 100% R Carbon. The only Elite-class motorcycle to be newly announced back then was the 2024 Indian Challenger Elite. Fast-forward to January 2024, and we now have official confirmation from Indian about the addition of another "Elite" branded variant to the company's 2024 lineup — the Indian Roadmaster Elite, which also happens to be the first Roadmaster Elite model to launch since 2021.

The 2024 Indian Roadmaster Elite stands out from the rest of the Roadmaster Elite lineup thanks to its distinct paint scheme and copious amount of branding and badging elements that make it amply clear that it is the premium Elite model. A notable addition to the 2024 model of the Roadmaster Elite includes an individually numbered center console that also features a silhouette of a 1904 Indian Camelback — the company's first motorcycle to feature Indian's now-familiar red paint job.

In addition to these visual upgrades, the 2024 Indian Roadmaster Elite also gets the updated PowerBand Audio feature that made its debut in 2023. Other additions to the 2024 Roadmaster Elite include the Pathfinder Adaptive LED headlights and saddlebag lights, a tinted windshield, and new Backlit Switch cubes.