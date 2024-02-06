2024 Indian Roadmaster Elite Looks Sleek, But Good Luck Getting One
Indian Motorcycles has a long history of introducing special, limited edition variants of some of its popular motorcycles under the "Elite" subcategory. The company's 2023 lineup, for example, included "Elite" variants of the Challenger and Chieftain bagger motorcycles, as well as the Pursuit touring motorcycle. These Elite variants have always been noteworthy for their upgraded equipment levels, distinctive paint jobs, and a tag of exclusivity, as the production run only lasts a couple hundred units.
In November 2023, Indian announced the details of its 2024 motorcycle lineup, including the 2024 Indian FTR X 100% R Carbon. The only Elite-class motorcycle to be newly announced back then was the 2024 Indian Challenger Elite. Fast-forward to January 2024, and we now have official confirmation from Indian about the addition of another "Elite" branded variant to the company's 2024 lineup — the Indian Roadmaster Elite, which also happens to be the first Roadmaster Elite model to launch since 2021.
The 2024 Indian Roadmaster Elite stands out from the rest of the Roadmaster Elite lineup thanks to its distinct paint scheme and copious amount of branding and badging elements that make it amply clear that it is the premium Elite model. A notable addition to the 2024 model of the Roadmaster Elite includes an individually numbered center console that also features a silhouette of a 1904 Indian Camelback — the company's first motorcycle to feature Indian's now-familiar red paint job.
In addition to these visual upgrades, the 2024 Indian Roadmaster Elite also gets the updated PowerBand Audio feature that made its debut in 2023. Other additions to the 2024 Roadmaster Elite include the Pathfinder Adaptive LED headlights and saddlebag lights, a tinted windshield, and new Backlit Switch cubes.
Limited number of units on sale
Like most of its Elite-class predecessors, the 2024 Indian Roadmaster Elite will be manufactured in limited numbers, with just 350 units of this machine available globally. While this fact alone adds to the motorcycle's overall appeal, with a starting price of $41,999, the Indian Roadmaster Elite is as premium and exclusive as motorcycles get.
Powering the 2024 Roadmaster Elite is the familiar twin-cylinder, 1890cc engine found in several other Roadmaster models. This engine produces 126 ft-lbs of torque, which is delivered to the rear wheels using a belt drive system. The front suspension uses a 46-millimeter telescopic fork, while the bike's rear is suspended using a single mono-shock with 114 millimeters of travel. The 2024 Roadmaster Elite has a dry weight of 858 pounds and even gets a comfortable seat height of 26.5 inches — 673 millimeters.
For the 2024 Roadmaster Elite, Indian has partnered with two popular custom paint specialists — Gunslinger Custom Paint (GCP) in Colorado and Custom Painted Vehicles (CPV) — where the motorcycles will be manually hand-painted — a process that typically takes 24 hours to complete.
Other notable feature additions include a powerful 600-watt audio system with AM/FM radio support. Apple AirPlay support is also part of the package. Shipping for the 2024 Indian Roadmaster Elite is set to begin in the Spring of 2024.