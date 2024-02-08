4 Android Phone Accessories That Are Perfect For A Beginner Vlogger
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Vlogging is an incredibly popular hobby and creative money-maker for many content creators. However, several people think you need to have all types of expensive camera equipment to achieve optimal videos when, in reality, you more than likely have your best asset right in your hand. There are many features within your Android phone's camera to take advantage of. All you need are some accessories to help get you started on your vlogging journey.
You could run to the closest Best Buy and pick up a vlogging creator's kit — a few brands make them to help give beginner creators a collection of accessories when starting out. However, you'll quickly find that there are only a few phone accessories that you'll actually use, so buying a whole kit can prove to be a waste of money. Instead, it may be wiser to opt for specific highly-rated products you know you'll use.
Based on our own hands-on experience, as well as a variety of reviews from users, here are five vlogging accessories for beginners that pair well with your Android phone. A more detailed explanation of our selection process can be found at the end of this article.
Shure MV88+ Video Kit
No matter what kind of vlogging video you plan on making, whether you're going to be talking to the camera, recording a VoiceOver, or simply allowing the background to be the sound, you'll want to invest in a good microphone. The Shure MV88+ Microphone is a highly-rated top seller and makes using a microphone with your phone incredibly easy. If you buy the video kit with the Shure MV88+, you'll receive the microphone holder that easily screws into the phone clamp, which then screws on top of the tripod. The microphone with the video kits costs $249 on Amazon and comes with a 4.4 out of five rating from nearly 6,000 buyers.
Using the microphone is incredibly easy. Download the MOTIV Audio app to your phone and connect the microphone to your phone with the proper cable. When you're using the Android camera, it will pick up the microphone automatically, and your sound will instantaneously be better. From experience, do not lay the microphone down with the cable still connected. You run the possibility of bending the connector. If you do have to replace a cable, buy Shure brand. Off-brand won't connect the phone to the microphone.
Joby Action Tripod and Pictron Phone Mount
If you're vlogging, you'll need a sturdy tripod and phone mount, or else your arms will get very tired from holding it up, not to mention the lack of stability. The Joby Action Tripod is a personally highly recommended tripod that is compact and easily portable. It has a list price of $71 on Amazon and comes with a 4.6 out of five rating from 99 buyers. You can use it as its shortest size on a table or a low camera angle at 17.8 inches or extend it out to its max height of 61 inches.
The Joby tripod does not come with a phone mount, but it does come with the easy capability of using one with a 1/4-inch screw head. The Pictron Phone Mount has that ability at the cost of $32 and a 4.8 out of five rating from 1,700 reviewers. The best aspect of this mount is that you can place your Android phone in it and easily switch between portrait and landscape, which makes it easier to record for platforms like YouTube and Instagram.
Insta360 Flow Gimbal
There's nothing more annoying for a viewer than watching a jarring video, whether it's on YouTube, Instagram, or another social media platform. Using a gimbal can help, though. The Insta360 Flow Gimbal is a great choice to keep your Android phone stabilized while trying to shoot your latest vlog, especially for beginners. It's fairly straightforward to learn how to use and will give you the smooth video performance you're looking for.
The Insta360 Flow has a list price of $160 on Amazon with a 4.4 out of five rating from 1,890 buyers. It comes with a built-in self-stick, tripod, and power bank so you can hold the gimbal in your hand while walking or have it sitting on a table and tracking your movements. This is all while keeping your phone charged — this gimbal comes with a 2,900 mAh battery that will give you up to 12 hours of performance. Check out our review of the Insta360 Flow for a more hands-on explanation of the product.
Ulanzi LED Camera Light
When you're recording a video, having lights can help improve the quality of the video while also creating a mood, especially if you can incorporate colored lighting. The Ulanzi LED Camera Light is sold on Amazon at the list price of $30 and comes with a 4.6 out of five rating from over 4,500 reviewers. It contains 60 light beads that illuminate to give you the right amount of lighting for your videos and a whole spectrum of colors to choose from if you want to do something different than the classic white light.
Even better, it's a USB-C rechargeable light with a 2,000 mAh lithium battery and can last up to 10 hours on one charge. There are two ways to attach this light accessory to your Android phone. Assuming your phone is in a type of mount, you can either use the 1/4-inch screw thread to screw it in, or you can use the piece that slides into the triple cold shoe mount for a secure fit.
How we chose these Android phone vlogger accessories
The vlogging accessories featured in this article were decided based on personal experience with vlogging tech while also looking at high reviews from buyers who have bought and actively used the products. Each of these items has a rating of at least 4.4 out of five stars, and everything other than the microphone is under the price of $160, making them both reliable and affordable. You are encouraged to do more research on vlogging gear to make sure what you are purchasing will benefit your vlogging needs. For example, a gimbal won't be useful if you plan to film while sitting at a desk, but a sturdy tripod will.