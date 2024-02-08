4 Android Phone Accessories That Are Perfect For A Beginner Vlogger

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Vlogging is an incredibly popular hobby and creative money-maker for many content creators. However, several people think you need to have all types of expensive camera equipment to achieve optimal videos when, in reality, you more than likely have your best asset right in your hand. There are many features within your Android phone's camera to take advantage of. All you need are some accessories to help get you started on your vlogging journey.

You could run to the closest Best Buy and pick up a vlogging creator's kit — a few brands make them to help give beginner creators a collection of accessories when starting out. However, you'll quickly find that there are only a few phone accessories that you'll actually use, so buying a whole kit can prove to be a waste of money. Instead, it may be wiser to opt for specific highly-rated products you know you'll use.

Based on our own hands-on experience, as well as a variety of reviews from users, here are five vlogging accessories for beginners that pair well with your Android phone. A more detailed explanation of our selection process can be found at the end of this article.