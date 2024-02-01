Will Nintendo Ban You For Using MIG-Switch? Here's What We Know

At the end of 2023, the gaming world was hit by some very interesting news: Some mysterious, enterprising geeks and businesspeople had successfully developed the MIG-Switch, a flash cartridge (or "flash cart") for the Nintendo Switch. Flash carts are generally game cartridges with microSD card slots that allow homebrew software and ROM images of games to be played on original, unmodified hardware regardless of firmware revision. They had been a significant part of the ecosystem of Nintendo's handheld consoles going back to the Game Boy Advance, but it took almost seven years for someone to figure out how to get one to work on the Switch.

Officially speaking, the MIG-Switch is marketed as a device to allow gamers to play homebrew software and backups of their legally purchased cartridges, with its mysterious manufacturer selling its own backup device to facilitate the latter. In practice, though, there are always going to be people who use flash carts to play downloaded ROMs, and the specifics of the switch complicate that behavior. Specifically, each Switch cartridge has a unique security certificate, meaning that, in theory, it would be trivial for Nintendo to notice a certificate being reused and potentially ban gamers from the Nintendo Switch Online service for playing illicitly downloaded ROMs.

Is this a realistic concern? Is it one that only applies to those downloading ROMs dumped by other people? Or could it be a problem that could somehow extend to MIG-Switch users who are only running homebrew software and/or their own personal backups? Read on to learn what we know about these potential bans so far.