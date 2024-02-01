5 Used EVs That Could Qualify For Tax Credits In 2024

Many people are eyeing EVs as their next vehicle purchase, especially as they reduce personal emissions and cost less to recharge than filling up a traditional gas car. However, brand-new EVs are still expensive, averaging $53,376, according to CarEdge.

Even with new EV incentives amounting up to $7,500, this is still above the budget of many car buyers, meaning they either have to settle for a used EV or buy a traditional gas guzzler instead. Thankfully, the Department of Energy created a new scheme to incentivize used EV sales with a $4,000 tax credit.

According to Statista, more than 43 million used cars were sold in the US in 2021—almost three-quarters of the total vehicles sold that year. With the used EV tax credit, EVs will be more accessible to everyone, allowing more people to get into cleaner cars.

So, if you're in the market for a used EV, check out these five models that qualify for the used EV tax credit in 2024.