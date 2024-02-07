6 Of The Top Rated Camera Apps For Your Android Phone

Adobe Lightroom boasts a 4.8 rating and more than 2.4 million reviews on the Google Play Store. And it's not surprising, considering how it's one of the best Android photo editing apps. But beyond photo editing, you can also use Lightroom to take pictures. Its built-in camera comes in two shooting modes: Automatic and Professional. In Automatic mode, camera settings like shutter speed (SS), ISO sensitivity, white balance (WB), and manual focus are fixed, while in Professional mode, you can freely adjust them to your needs.

Regardless of the mode you choose, there are plenty of configurations to play with. You can switch between DNG and JPEG file formats, use your volume keys for exposure, capture, or zoom, enable maximum screen brightness, and opt out of geotagging. It also includes features to lock your exposure, add grid overlays (like thirds, halves, and golden ratio) to the camera view, and a level overlay to keep your shots straight. The camera supports multiple aspect ratios like 16:9, 3:2, 4:3, and 1:1 to give you flexibility.

Photos you take with Lightroom's camera are automatically imported into the editor tab, where you have a plethora of editing options at your disposal. This includes adding presets, tweaking the colors, and healing unwanted elements to refine your images. While Adobe Lightroom is free to download and use, it's worth noting that some of its more advanced editing features require a subscription.