FTX Says It Expects To Pay Back Customers, But There Are No Guarantees

Disgraced cryptocurrency exchange FTX is now asserting in its bankruptcy case that it will be attempting to repay customers who lost money and can prove it, an attorney for the company claimed in a court hearing on Wednesday that was streamed live on YouTube. "I would like the court and stakeholders to understand this not as a guarantee, but as an objective," said FTX lawyer Andrew Dietderich according to Bloomberg's account of the hearing. "There is still a great amount of work, and risk, between us and that result. But we believe the objective is within reach and we have a strategy to achieve it."

The Verge, meanwhile, noted in its coverage of the hearing that Dietrich also debunked rumors that there were any plans to reopen the exchange. "This hopefully puts to bed the alternative narrative that this business was just fine all along," he added. "It was an irresponsible sham, created by a convicted felon." That convicted felon is Sam Bankman-Fried, who was found guilty on seven fraud charges in November 2023. Bankman-Fried, who's being sentenced in March, stood accused of stealing roughly $10 billion from FTX customers in the charges that were affirmed by the jury verdict.

"The costs and risks of creating a viable exchange from what Mr. Bankman-Fried left in the dumpster were simply too high," added Dietderich, according to comments transcribed by Decrypt. "So our current Chapter 11 plan does not include the expectation of any recoveries from a restarted ftx.com."