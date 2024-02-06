Menards Has Your Truck Bed Covered With These Accessories
Going from a small compact car to a pickup truck is a big change in many ways, and perhaps the biggest change is getting access to a truck bed. You'll no longer have to worry about whether some big piece of furniture is going to fit in your car because it'll almost certainly fit into your truck bed, but it could be a tight squeeze if you have a smaller truck.
If you want to elevate your truck bed to the next level, you'll want to pick up some accessories. There are a few places you can do this, Harbor Freight comes to mind, but you shouldn't count out Menards.
These accessories can range from extenders and cranes, to nets and tool boxes, but there could be at least something that'll be useful at some point if you like to haul things around or just want some quality-of-life upgrades for the cargo bed. These accessories can all be found at a Menard storefront or online, so it's all easy to track down if you see something you want.
Rightline truck bed cargo net and tarp
Carrying things around in the bed is probably going to be the main utility of your truck, but if you don't want to be worried about anything coming loose and flying, out you'll want a cargo net if you don't already have a truck cover. The Rightline Gear cargo net costs $54.95 from Menards, but it'll keep anything you're moving around in your truck bed secure.
It fits all sizes of trucks, whether it's compact, mid-size, or full-size, so there's nothing to worry about on that end. While you'll get the same type of protection using bungee cords, the way this net works is you get a waterproof tarp included with the purchase that'll be secured with bungee cords. This ensures not only will your cargo not fall out of your truck while driving, but you'll also get some protection from the elements.
There are many nets like this to choose from, but if you want something that offers protection from the weather as well, this is a good choice. When it's not in use, you can easily fold it up and store it under a seat.
Tricam cargo load extender
If you're trying to transport something that comes in just a bit bigger than your truck bed, you can pick up a load extender that should make it so you can fit whatever you're carrying. The Tricam hitch mount comes into play here, and it ensures you'll have enough space to carry larger objects.
The way it works is it installs into your truck's trailer hitch, and it'll extend the bed of your truck to make it fit oversized loads. It can also work as a way to raise the roof height, so it's a 2-in-1 deal you're getting for $99.99 from Menards.
There are some things you have to be aware of here, however. The load extender can hold up to 350 lbs, so make sure you stay within that range. It fits 2-inch hitches, which should be fine for the majority of truck owners, but you'll need to double-check that it's the case for you. In the event anything goes wrong with your purchase, the Tricam load extender is covered by a yearlong manufacturer warranty.
Truck Tuff Ultra Bright bed light
While a truck bed light isn't something you necessarily need, they are still nice to have if you want more illumination in your cargo bed. You can pick up Truck Tuff's bed light from Menards for $22.99, and it does offer some nice benefits. The light is slanted at an angle that can light up your entire bed, so visibility shouldn't be a concern no matter the weather or time of day.
You will have to find a place to mount the light, however. It comes with four screws that will get this job done, but you can also use tape or other adhesive if you want a hassle-free install. If you're trying to avoid using a flashlight or phone light in the dark, this will definitely be a cost-effective way to make that happen, and it'll also add some flair to your truck bed.
UWS Aluminum cargo bed tool box
If you need a reliable way to transport your tool collection, having a hefty tool box sliding around in your truck bed might not be the most ideal solution. Instead, you can pick up a bed-installed tool box that'll fit directly onto your bed and give you plenty of room for tools.
The UWS aluminum truck tool box is a perfect option, and it provides a lot of benefits over a traditional tool box. You have your choice of size options, ranging from 54 to 72 inches, so you'll need to do some measurements and find out what size fits in your truck's cargo bed.
The big downside of this tool box is the price. The 66-inch tool box costs $654.95 from Menards, and the price only drops a dollar at 54 inches. This is certainly something to consider if you have a job site to head to each day, but it might not hold the same value proposition if you don't.
Rightline Gear 2-person truck bed tent
People trying to keep off the ground and looking to avoid a prolonged tent setup while camping can opt for something a bit simpler if they have a truck. Rightline Gear has a tent that'll get set up right in the bed of your truck, and if you have an air mattress to throw down on your bed, you have a perfect camping setup.
This is a good option for people who like to do some exploring with their truck and stay the night somewhere. It doesn't take much to set up or tear down the tent, so you can be on the move again in a relative hurry.
The straps go around the back of the truck, but are designed to not damage to the paint. The price is a bit high, as this 2-person tent costs $189.95 from Menards. You can typically find a tent around that size for much cheaper, but perhaps may not have the type of versatility this truck bed tent offers.