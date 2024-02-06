Menards Has Your Truck Bed Covered With These Accessories

Going from a small compact car to a pickup truck is a big change in many ways, and perhaps the biggest change is getting access to a truck bed. You'll no longer have to worry about whether some big piece of furniture is going to fit in your car because it'll almost certainly fit into your truck bed, but it could be a tight squeeze if you have a smaller truck.

If you want to elevate your truck bed to the next level, you'll want to pick up some accessories. There are a few places you can do this, Harbor Freight comes to mind, but you shouldn't count out Menards.

These accessories can range from extenders and cranes, to nets and tool boxes, but there could be at least something that'll be useful at some point if you like to haul things around or just want some quality-of-life upgrades for the cargo bed. These accessories can all be found at a Menard storefront or online, so it's all easy to track down if you see something you want.