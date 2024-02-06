Is It Worth It To Buy A Used Xbox?
The Microsoft Xbox burst onto the scene in 2001 as an answer to PlayStation 2, Dreamcast, and GameCube. Over the last two decades, new hardware has been steadily released every three to five years. So, there is a chance you might have missed out on one of these Xbox iterations along the way and some great games, too.
A new Xbox Series X from Microsoft will cost you upwards of $500; however, that doesn't include the price of the essential Xbox Series X/S accessories you should have. Remember that the longest span between new Xbox hardware has been five years since its debut. The current Series X might soon be headed for a price drop if Microsoft unveils a new refresh.
Fortunately, for those who don't want to wait, a used market offers pre-owned and refurbished Xbox consoles for less, but is it worth it? There are a few factors to consider, like availability, condition of the hardware, and how much you want to spend.
Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S
Microsoft's latest consoles, the Xbox Series X/S, debuted in 2020, with the Series S more affordable and the Series X having higher specs. With it being the more powerful and expensive of the Microsoft consoles, opting for a used Series X won't save you much money. Refurbished units from Microsoft start at around $450 and increase as you add accessories like additional controllers or an extended warranty. However, you can take advantage of the best free Xbox Series X and S games you can download right now and get the most out of your console without spending additional money.
While saving $50 isn't insignificant, it's likely not enough to justify a refurbished unit versus a new console. According to Microsoft, their certified refurbished process does include repairs, cleaning, professional packaging with all materials present, and a 3-month warranty.
The Xbox Series S is an excellent argument against buying used hardware as it is available for around $300 new and comes with a 3-month Game Pass membership. Conversely, a refurbished Series S is only fifty dollars cheaper. With only a 90-day warranty against possible hardware issues, the money saved doesn't justify buying used.
Xbox One S and Xbox One X
The Xbox One S launched in 2016, and the Xbox One X launched in 2017, with the significant difference being that the newer console can run some games in 4K at 60 FPS. This hardware, which is now eight and seven years old, respectively, does see a massive drop in price for pre-owned units. According to GameStop, you can pick up a pre-owned Xbox One S or Xbox One X for under $200.
But, while GameStop guarantees the console will boot up, it only offers you seven days from the date of purchase to get your money back. Remember that the units pictured on GameStop's site don't always indicate what you may receive upon ordering.
Regarding games, you can find great titles like "Red Dead Redemption II," "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" (2019), "Forza Motorsport 7", "Doom" (2016), and much more for far less than their original price. It's also worth mentioning that with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can stream newer releases like "Starfield" on Xbox One. With the older Microsoft consoles, there is an argument for purchasing used, which may be the least expensive way to play Xbox Series X/S games.