Is It Worth It To Buy A Used Xbox?

The Microsoft Xbox burst onto the scene in 2001 as an answer to PlayStation 2, Dreamcast, and GameCube. Over the last two decades, new hardware has been steadily released every three to five years. So, there is a chance you might have missed out on one of these Xbox iterations along the way and some great games, too.

A new Xbox Series X from Microsoft will cost you upwards of $500; however, that doesn't include the price of the essential Xbox Series X/S accessories you should have. Remember that the longest span between new Xbox hardware has been five years since its debut. The current Series X might soon be headed for a price drop if Microsoft unveils a new refresh.

Fortunately, for those who don't want to wait, a used market offers pre-owned and refurbished Xbox consoles for less, but is it worth it? There are a few factors to consider, like availability, condition of the hardware, and how much you want to spend.