Be Wary Of Celebrity Ads On YouTube: Here's Why

Celebrity endorsements in advertising aren't a new concept by any stretch and it's not uncommon for a well-known actor, musical artist, or sports star to tell you how much they appreciate a product (in exchange for monetary compensation). You've likely seen these kinds of ads on TV, during movie previews, while streaming, or interspersed throughout a YouTube video.

Unlike the copious sponsorships from "Raid: Shadow Legends," Raycon earbuds, Magic Spoon cereals, and a handful of VPN services, these aren't an intended part of whatever you might be watching on the popular video hosting site. The thing about YouTube ads is that they often have no discernable connection to the content they're attached to, are sometimes blatant propoganda despite the company's hate speech policies, and in most cases it's up to the user and the video maker to manually address individual ads.

Why are these two ad-related concepts relevant to each other? Because, as 404 Media reports, the current unregulated surge of images, videos, and audio clips generated by "artificial intelligence" has made it easier than ever for bad actors to create fake media that appears real (a.k.a. deepfakes). And this includes fake celebrity photos, videos, and sound bites that are being used in illegitimate advertisements. On YouTube, users and artists alike can only report the offending materials and hope Google eventually addresses the issue.