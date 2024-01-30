Reclaim Your Privacy From The Internet's Data Brokers With DeleteMe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

This content was paid for by DeleteMe and written by SlashGear

The online landscape is full of bad actors who want to sell your information and treat you like a data point instead of the living, breathing human that you are. If you've been on the internet for any period of time, you've undoubtedly created a sizable digital footprint full of all of your personal information that you've willingly (or even unwillingly) provided. Reportedly, upwards of 2,400 bits of personal information from any Average Joe will hit the internet over the course of two years.

Trying to corral and find that information, much less prevent it from getting into the wrong hands is a daunting task for anyone. Fortunately, there are active online services like DeleteMe that can help you get your information out of the hands of online ne'er do wells. According to its site, DeleteMe is "a hands-free subscription service that will remove your personal information that's being sold online."