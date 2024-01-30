You Could Get A New iPad Air Up To 25% Off If You Act Fast, Here's How

There are not a lot of chances to get a steep discount on brand-new Apple products. So, if you're in the market for an iPad Air, you'll definitely want to jump on this deal. Right now, Best Buy has an offer for iPad Air models at $150 off their normal retail price. That's 25% off of a 64 GB Wi-Fi-only model. However, the discount expands across a host of iPad Air models in all shapes, colors, and storage capacities.

On the low end, as mentioned, a 64-gigabyte Wi-Fi-only iPad Air costs $459.99 at the current sale price, down from its standard $599.99 MSRP. On the opposite end of the spectrum, 256-gigabyte models with both Wi-Fi and cellular service options are down to $749.99 from the usual $899.99. If you want a bit of both worlds, cellular-enabled 64GB models are $599.99 instead of their usual $749.99 price point. Best of all, the cellular models are unlocked, allowing you to take them to your preferred wireless carrier.