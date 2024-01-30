You Could Get A New iPad Air Up To 25% Off If You Act Fast, Here's How
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are not a lot of chances to get a steep discount on brand-new Apple products. So, if you're in the market for an iPad Air, you'll definitely want to jump on this deal. Right now, Best Buy has an offer for iPad Air models at $150 off their normal retail price. That's 25% off of a 64 GB Wi-Fi-only model. However, the discount expands across a host of iPad Air models in all shapes, colors, and storage capacities.
On the low end, as mentioned, a 64-gigabyte Wi-Fi-only iPad Air costs $459.99 at the current sale price, down from its standard $599.99 MSRP. On the opposite end of the spectrum, 256-gigabyte models with both Wi-Fi and cellular service options are down to $749.99 from the usual $899.99. If you want a bit of both worlds, cellular-enabled 64GB models are $599.99 instead of their usual $749.99 price point. Best of all, the cellular models are unlocked, allowing you to take them to your preferred wireless carrier.
Fifth-gen iPad Air Specs and Info
These iPad Air models come with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display that offers a vibrant viewing experience. Equipped with Apple's M1 processing chip, it's plenty fast enough for basic gaming duties, video/photo editing, and more. In addition, it has 12-megapixel front and back cameras for high-quality photos and can shoot 4K video up to 60 frames per second.
Cellular models are 5G-enabled, and all models are equipped with Wi-Fi 6 for fast and smooth browsing, downloads, and app use. In addition, its 28.6-watt-hour battery is capable of up to 10 hours of web surfing or watching videos on Wi-Fi and nine hours of using a cellular data network.
Of course, Apple finally answered the prayers for USB-C integration, and the fifth-generation iPad Air is no exception. The USB-C port supports DisplayPort functionality, so owners can easily connect an external monitor or to a TV. The port also supports USB 3.1 Gen two speeds up to 10Gb/s.
The iPad Air is also available in five colors: blue, purple, pink, starlight, and space gray. There's something for everyone in the iPad Air lineup.