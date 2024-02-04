Everything To Know About The English Electric Lightning Jet

The primary asset for an aircraft, of course, depends on its function. In a commercial airliner, economical running and fuel efficiency are most important, with profitability first and foremost. There's a point at which increasing speed becomes impractical, as it's more expensive to maintain such an engine. Military aircraft, meanwhile, tend to have more of a need for speed.

Interceptors won't do much intercepting if they aren't fast and maneuverable enough. At the same time, more lightly-armed aircraft generally are incredibly vulnerable to enemy fire, so evasiveness is crucial. Where supersonic airliners such as the iconic-yet-troubled Concorde haven't yet quite taken off, then, supersonic aircraft of all sorts have a long and fascinating past in military history. One often underappreciated example is the English Electric Lightning, an extraordinary jet from the Cold War era.

This fascinating aircraft deserves a much closer look. Here's a breakdown of its creation, its armaments and equipment, how it was ultimately used, and exactly why it was such a different beast from so many other jets of its time.