3 Of The Top Nintendo 3DS Emulators For Android

Since the Nintendo 3DS' official discontinuation in 2020, not to mention the shuttering of the 3DS branch of the Nintendo eShop, the console's sizable library of games has become largely inaccessible. It's a shame, as the 3DS played home to some excellent games like "Kid Icarus: Uprising," "Shin Megami Tensei 4," and "The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds," none of which are currently available on the Nintendo Switch.

Without official means to play and enjoy these games, the next best option is to emulate them using legally-dumped ROM files and, of course, a 3DS emulator. While the best platform for emulation is a PC, thanks to increased processing power and file flexibility, there is one aspect of the 3DS that a PC can't replicate: portability. If you're looking to enjoy your 3DS games on the go like the good old days, then you'll want a portable device to emulate them on, and the most easily accessible option is an Android smartphone.

As it so happens, there are a handful of accredited 3DS emulators available for download on the Google Play Store, either for free or with a small purchase. While these emulators may not be quite as powerful or adaptable as their PC counterparts, not to mention a bit harder to use if you don't have a Bluetooth controller hooked up, the portability aspect can go a long way toward recapturing those classic vibes.