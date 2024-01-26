This 'Osteoboost' Belt Could Mean Big Things For Bone Health

As women age, preventing bone density loss becomes increasingly important, given that it has a direct correlation with fractures and a decreased quality of life. Previously, the treatment options for osteopenia — the precursor to osteoporosis — were limited to vitamin D, calcium supplements, and dietary modifications.

However, in a breakthrough development, U.S.-based Bone Health Technologies announced that the FDA granted clearance for Osteoboost — a wearable device that helps treat low bone density in postmenopausal women. Osteoboost is the first non-pharmacological device-based treatment available for postmenopausal women with low bone density.

The belt, which is to be worn around the waist, works by delivering targeted vibration to the hips and spine — two areas that are most at risk for low-bone-density-related breaks and fractures. The calibrated vibration helps reduce the decline of bone strength and density, and can even improve bone health among postmenopausal women diagnosed with osteopenia. This groundbreaking technology is medication-free, uses safe technology, and is straightforward to use, making it suitable for postmenopausal women across various age groups.