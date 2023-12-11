Can't Sleep Through The Night? This New Wearable Tech Might Be The Answer

If you are a person of a certain age, one issue you may run into is the gradual onset of the inability to sleep through the night. You don't notice it's happening until suddenly you look up one day and you're waking up three times every night to take care of your biological needs. Or you wake up because it's Tuesday or for some other equally stupid reason. Whatever the case, sleeping through the night gets harder as you age.

That is an issue I have struggled with for years, so when Apollo Neuro reached out and told me that it might have a solution, I was all ears. Apollo is a wearable that you can wear anywhere you want to — on your wrist, around your ankle, or even clipped to your shirt or waistband. Once you have it on, it vibrates, just like your phone or smartwatch. The difference is the vibrations come at specific frequencies that are designed to signal to your body that things are okay to help you calm down.

The Apollo wearable has been around for a few years, but the company just launched a new subscription service called Smart Vibes that is designed to help you fall asleep, keep you asleep, and even help reduce stress and increase focus during the day using AI. If you're skeptical, so was I, but it wouldn't be an exaggeration to say the result surprised me. First, however, let's examine what the Apollo and Smart Vibes actually are.