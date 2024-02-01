This Palm-Reading Smart Lock Is Straight Out Of Science Fiction

The ability to open a home door by simply waving your hand has been a human dream for about as long as doors and hands have existed, and Philips is bringing that reality a little closer with its touch-free palm reading system. You don't even have to say "Open sesame." At CES 2024, Philips previewed a smart deadbolt that automatically scans your unique palm print and unlocks, likely impressing anyone with you at the time. However, you'll still have to push open the door yourself.

No keys, codes, or palm-reading fortune tellers are needed. According to Philips, the smart lock uses a palm vein reader that can automatically detect and scan a person's unique palm vein pattern, even if it's a little dirty after a long day at work. Philips claims the lock can register up to 50 palm patterns, with the ability to scan hands from people of all ages.