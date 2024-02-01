This Palm-Reading Smart Lock Is Straight Out Of Science Fiction
The ability to open a home door by simply waving your hand has been a human dream for about as long as doors and hands have existed, and Philips is bringing that reality a little closer with its touch-free palm reading system. You don't even have to say "Open sesame." At CES 2024, Philips previewed a smart deadbolt that automatically scans your unique palm print and unlocks, likely impressing anyone with you at the time. However, you'll still have to push open the door yourself.
No keys, codes, or palm-reading fortune tellers are needed. According to Philips, the smart lock uses a palm vein reader that can automatically detect and scan a person's unique palm vein pattern, even if it's a little dirty after a long day at work. Philips claims the lock can register up to 50 palm patterns, with the ability to scan hands from people of all ages.
Just one of the ways to get in
For those not looking to abracadabra their way inside, the smart deadbolt still allows you to unlock it using a PIN, voice commands, the Philips Home Access mobile app, or, God forbid, an actual key. But the magic isn't limited to the front of the door. Inside, the lock can detect your approach with built-in proximity sensors, so when users reach towards the doorknob, it registers your presence and unlocks. Hopefully, the dog doesn't figure out this feature.
The smart deadbolt is likely to go on sale in early spring 2024 and retail for $359.99 as part of Philips' home security system products. This range includes smart security cameras, door sensors, and doorbells, all seemingly intended to compete with Ring. With Amazon planning to bring its palm-scanning payment system to all Whole Foods locations by the end of the year, it'll only be a matter of time before one can come home with a bag full of groceries in one hand and wave open the door with the other, all without dropping the eggs.